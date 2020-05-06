Over 3,000 people now tested
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed 298 negative results from the latest batch of test samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with no positives, as Cayman reaches 3,050 tests. The CMO confirmed that the results he is giving each day are those of different people and not just the actual test numbers because sometimes patients are tested more than once. Cayman is now in the top 15 countries on the world listing for numbers tested for the virus per capita.
As he delivered his update at the daily COVID-19 briefing, the CMO said that 96% of the samples taken in Little Cayman for the coronavirus had now been tested and all were negative. 66% of samples taken on Cayman Brac have also all proved to be negative and more tests from people there are expected to be completed soon.
Dr Lee offered his thanks to all of those people contacted by the Public Health Department in order to be tested as part of the screening and ramped up testing programme who came forward. He encouraged all of those in the current screening groups, such as front-line workers, who are called to take up the testing offer. He said there had been a little resistance because not everyone wants to be tested.
He explained how important it was to the wider community, as the authorities are now in the process of looking for the virus. He said, “It is vitally important for people to come forward,” not just for the individuals involved but also to protect their friends and relatives who could be vulnerable.
“If anybody is found to be positive, we can isolate them and protect the whole community. That is the whole purpose of the screening. Not only is it to try and discover if the disease is there so we can make active decisions but, more importantly, to identify people and then to protect the community until the infection passes,” he added.
Although government is not yet seeking volunteers for the screening, the groups of people being identified for testing as a result of their current public facing roles or their proposed return to work in the phase re-opening are growing.
The ramped up testing is critical to government’s planned phased easing of curfew restrictions. It will help the authorities understand the prevalence of the virus here and will inform that gradual re-opening process. But it is also key in Premier Alden McLaughlin’s often stated goal of actual elimination.
If enough people are tested, then those who are positive can be isolated and their contacts traced, dramatically reducing the chance of the virus spreading undetected and eventually completely halting it altogether. Then, providing the government keeps the borders closed, Cayman could exist, as the premier has said, in its own bubble of relative internal freedom as it waits on the rest of the world to catch up.
According to the latest figures. 78 people have tested positive in Cayman since the first patient on 13 March, who is also the only person to die of the disease. Right now, 30 people have formally recovered; there are 47 active cases, 37 are asymptomatic while eight are symptomatic. There are no longer any patients admitted at the hospital suffering from any ill effects of the virus but two positive patients at Health City are being treated for other health conditions.
Because this is a marathon and not a sprint, we had better adopt a strategy that can be sustained. Living in a bubble is not sustainable.
So irritated. I work Tuesday to Saturday. My ‘letter’ days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. So my only day off, Monday, I cannot shop! I am flipping out of everything. What am I supposed to do? I can only shop at places that do not check identification. This is wrong. Our Government needs to address this. If you want me to save your mother you need to have my back as well.
If we can continue to test 300 people per day, between now and next Thursday, excluding Sunday, that is another 1800 people. I think if you have 4800 people tested, you can proceed to open the beaches (mornings only to prevent large gatherings) without alcohol, and allow IT, and finance businesses to open up with a few people per office.
I am an essential worker. Today on my way to work this morning I stopped at two petrol stations to buy some beverages. First was Rubis by Country Side. No one at the door, no sanitizer, no social distancing, no anything. They were out of my soda, so I left. On to the next station, BarCam. Same story. No sanitizer, no social distancing, no protocol at all.
So why can they be open and I cannot go into a regular retailer like the Home Centre to buy a new frying pan? This is just silly.
What is the final goal here? What is the benchmark to reopen the boarders? World eradication? They will have herd immunity and we will be waiting gun for a vaccine.
The economy and people are suffering under this government needlessly. Alden talks about measuring risk and death from Covid yet has not it seems considered the wider risk to the country in the long term.
He is presiding over the destruction of the economy.
Italy was hit badly. 4% of its population tested positive. If we are similar that represents 2,400 cases. We have 78 cases and no one rushing in to get tested. Which means we have 2,322 asymptomatic cases (impossible), or the virus is simply not widespread here. If we want things to get back to normal, the best approach is start feeding a particular ego.
So how many of the tested have been in the presence of the untested?
Good question.
See my Mother, Ms. Lucille Archibald as been living an working in Grand Cayman for more than thirty years now, gave up her Jamaican nationality, are these people saying she well have to return to Jamaica for good?
You have hit the nail on the head! All this testing is an enormous waste of time and money, the latter of which we have less and less each passing day.
If it’s a numbers game OPEN UP THE testing.
If that is The Plan..how are you going to test everyone if many refuse? So we must stay locked up indefinitely?
And..,.Cayman living in a bubble until the rest of The world catches up,” God help this country. That will take years.
So those who should get tested won’t call in and those who want to get tested cant. Meanwhile the burns to the ground.
Can any of the leaders tell us where are the masks? I for one do not want to be breaking the law and punished by the law.
In Jon-Jon’s car!
@6.11pm Answer was: they were given to MLAs for distribution. LOL It cannot be mandated if not enough masks. Sure all government and civil servants have received one even if working from home!
Umm – although they are protesting it as a requirement it’s not actually the law. Until such time as the governor issues a regulation under s34 of the Public health law it’s a request. And an unreasonable one if they don’t provide the means to get the masks to comply with it. But a bit like the fact that there is no legal basis for the detailed differentiation between who is allowed out to do what and at what time’s has no legal basis – check out the police law cited by the Commissioner: his authority is limited to confining people at home and for a period not exceeding 48 hrs, not 2 weeks long soft and hard curfews with a wide variety of exemptions – they would rather people just assume that everything they say has the full authority of the law.