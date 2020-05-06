Over 3,000 people now tested

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed 298 negative results from the latest batch of test samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with no positives, as Cayman reaches 3,050 tests. The CMO confirmed that the results he is giving each day are those of different people and not just the actual test numbers because sometimes patients are tested more than once. Cayman is now in the top 15 countries on the world listing for numbers tested for the virus per capita.

As he delivered his update at the daily COVID-19 briefing, the CMO said that 96% of the samples taken in Little Cayman for the coronavirus had now been tested and all were negative. 66% of samples taken on Cayman Brac have also all proved to be negative and more tests from people there are expected to be completed soon.

Dr Lee offered his thanks to all of those people contacted by the Public Health Department in order to be tested as part of the screening and ramped up testing programme who came forward. He encouraged all of those in the current screening groups, such as front-line workers, who are called to take up the testing offer. He said there had been a little resistance because not everyone wants to be tested.

He explained how important it was to the wider community, as the authorities are now in the process of looking for the virus. He said, “It is vitally important for people to come forward,” not just for the individuals involved but also to protect their friends and relatives who could be vulnerable.

“If anybody is found to be positive, we can isolate them and protect the whole community. That is the whole purpose of the screening. Not only is it to try and discover if the disease is there so we can make active decisions but, more importantly, to identify people and then to protect the community until the infection passes,” he added.

Although government is not yet seeking volunteers for the screening, the groups of people being identified for testing as a result of their current public facing roles or their proposed return to work in the phase re-opening are growing.

The ramped up testing is critical to government’s planned phased easing of curfew restrictions. It will help the authorities understand the prevalence of the virus here and will inform that gradual re-opening process. But it is also key in Premier Alden McLaughlin’s often stated goal of actual elimination.

If enough people are tested, then those who are positive can be isolated and their contacts traced, dramatically reducing the chance of the virus spreading undetected and eventually completely halting it altogether. Then, providing the government keeps the borders closed, Cayman could exist, as the premier has said, in its own bubble of relative internal freedom as it waits on the rest of the world to catch up.

According to the latest figures. 78 people have tested positive in Cayman since the first patient on 13 March, who is also the only person to die of the disease. Right now, 30 people have formally recovered; there are 47 active cases, 37 are asymptomatic while eight are symptomatic. There are no longer any patients admitted at the hospital suffering from any ill effects of the virus but two positive patients at Health City are being treated for other health conditions.