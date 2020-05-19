Over 200 small businesses applied for grants

Minister Joey Hew at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Giving an update on efforts by the Cayman Islands Business Development Centre to help local businesses get through current challenges, Commerce Minister Joey said last week that, as of Wednesday afternoon, 13 May, they had received 219 applications under the grants programme, which is designed for small and micro businesses to help them convert to a model that can survive under the new local economy.

Hew said that of those 219 applications, 205 had been process and 129 submitted to be paid. He said that 53 more were submitted last Friday for payment and 14 applications were not qualified. (See $9M in grants and $5M in loans for small business)

The other programme to help local businesses survive offers loans through the Cayman Islands Development Bank. This is restricted to 100% Caymanian-owned companies and they received 32 applications, all of which have been reviewed, and 21 submitted to the CIDB for final credit checks and processing, Hew said.

The minister said that interest in the programmes was initially very strong but but that diminished after the pension withdrawal opportunities were announced, and the belief is that many people decided to access their pensions instead of taking a loan or a grant.

He said that one of the hurdles they faced was not being able to have face to face meetings and physically assist people with the application process. It was therefore taking a little longer and “was a little more frustrating” taking applications by phone or email where they could not video conference.

Another challenge they had faced was processing applications by people who did not have a trade and business licence but were operating under other laws or who had exemptions from the T&B law, such as people with cottage industry businesses. However, the minister said he had issued a directive last Monday, 11 May, that all of those businesses would qualify for the grants application.

He said they were trying to make it as easy as possible to apply, that they were “finding our rhythm” and had “worked out all the kinks” with getting out the payments.

Hew said that there had been huge interest from business owners for other forms of assistance by the Business Development Centre, especially for the webinars and training sessions. Each of the webinars have had well over 250 participants, he noted.

The minister took the opportunity to thank the team at the Business Centre, who he said had been working very hard for very long hours.