Outgoing mail to USA resumes

George Town Post office

(CNS): International mail to the United States only has resumed but no mail is yet entering the Cayman Islands. Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow said they are in regular contact with postal services in the US, Canada and UK to see when they are sending mail here but currently anything posted in those countries remains stuck there.

In a release Friday afternoon, the Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) said it had resumed outgoing international mail service, including letters, parcels, registered and express mail service (EMS), but only to the US.

Glasgow warned customers not to expect pre-lockdown delivery times for any class of mail, explaining that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is finding it challenging to operate in a COVID-19 environment with reduced staff, social distancing protocols and self-isolation.

She noted that international mail entering a country like the US is the responsibility of the sending country.

With regards to mail coming into the Cayman Islands, Glasgow said that while they had reached out to international postal services earlier this month, CIPS is waiting to hear what arrangements they will make to get mail here.

In the meantime, CIPS is continuing work to establish transportation links to other countries so that mail can resume to those jurisdictions.

“We make weekly contact with our key postal partners namely, the USA, Canada and UK, to enquire if they are likely to get mail to Cayman Islands this week and discuss what transportation options may be available,” Glasgow said.

“We are aware that many residents with family and friends abroad are eagerly awaiting items that have been posted, but are still being held in the country of origin awaiting transportation here,” she added.

The public will be advised as increased services become available.

The CIPS release also said that its Savannah branch will become the second post office on Grand Cayman to resume counter services on Wednesday, 27 May. More information will be shared with the public on Monday, 25 May, CIPS said.