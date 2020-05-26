Opposition ‘walk out’ over lack of access

Opposition Leader Arden McLean addresses the LA, with Anthony Eden behind him

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean led an angry walk-out of the Legislative Assembly last week, accusing Cabinet of “truncating” the opposition. After complaining that no other business but that of government had been allowed on the order paper for the meeting, McLean said the government frontbench “should be ashamed of themselves”.

The opposition leader’s anger was fuelled by the fact that no provision had been made for private members’ businesses, such as questions or motions, to be submitted and handled during the LA meeting, which was set to rush through legislation to support the offshore sector and help get the Cayman Islands off the EU blacklist.

McLean claimed the government was falling foul of the Constitution because the opposition members were given no time to file their business, and this had been compounded by the speaker‘s refusal to waive Standing Orders allowing it to be added on the eve of the meeting.

Just a few minutes after the House proceedings opened on Wednesday, the opposition leader got to his feet and argued that everyone had to respect the proceedings of the parliament and that he and other members had the responsibility “to question the veracity of government’s actions, or indeed inactions”.

This was the key role of the opposition members, McLean said, adding that what had happened was “wrong, unreasonable and unfair”.

He said he appreciated the need to get the laws on the order paper dealt with as they relate to important issues for the financial industry, but it was no excuse for cutting out the opposition. He said government had known it had to bring these bills for over a month, and that the opposition was in full support of the legislation, so there would be very little debate.

There was no justification, he said, for the meeting date being fixed so late, but even after it had been, the opposition business could still have been included if the standing order dealing with the deadline had been waived.

When Deputy Speaker Barbara Conolly refused to deal with the question that McLean had raised, he led the walkout.

In response, Premier Alden McLaughlin accepted that the business for this meeting could have been better organised, as he indicated he was struggling to cope with his current workload.

But he was just as angry as the opposition leader, accusing McLean of being “ridiculous”, and he denied that government’s actions over the sitting were unconstitutional.

McLaughlin noted the urgent need for the meeting in order to bring a raft of bills, several of which were needed to remove Cayman from the EU blacklist and address the ever-evolving international compliance issue. He added that government was doing this in the middle of a public health and economic emergency.

He said the financial services sector had never been more important, but at a time like this, paid members of the House had packed up and left before a single piece of legislation had been debated. The premier implied that the opposition leader and his team preferred to go fishing when they were paid to be in the parliament.

McLaughlin accepted that government had not provided time, in accordance with the usual practice for opposition work to be submitted once a meeting date is fixed. But he pointed out that the opposition can submit their questions and motions at any time up to ten days before a meeting is formally fixed, and government was under no obligation to give a specific notice period.

“The leader of the opposition’s submission about breaches of the Standing Orders… was rubbish, utter nonsense, drivel,” he said.

McLaughlin said the meeting was fixed at short notice and it would have been better had it not. But government had failed to make the necessary provisions for the opposition because of the need to get the bills passed as soon as possible, and not by intent.

Taking full responsibility that his opponents were not provided with the customary notice and the usual time to prepare questions, McLaughlin said he wished circumstances had been different.

“Even though the circumstances… are less than ideal from an opposition standpoint, I accept that. But the intemperate remarks of the leader of the opposition and the childish withdrawal… from the Chamber at a time like this, when what is before the House are critical pieces of legislation… cannot possibly be justified or warranted,” the premier said.

He added that the “irresponsible behavior” was why the opposition leader and his team belong on “that side of the House”, as they were not capable of appreciating what government was doing and the importance of not trying to build a political platform on the back of the crisis we are in.

McLaughlin warned that the difficulties presented by the national emergency were such that he sometimes “cannot cope” and had “dropped the ball”. And he advised all members to submit their business as soon as they could and not wait until the last minute, because it might happen again.

The walkout was limited to the official opposition members; both Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, and the member for North Side, Ezzard Miller, remained in the LA.