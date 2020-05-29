One positive among 673 COVID-19 tests
(CNS): Public health has now tested around 16% of the local population for COVID-19 and so far just 141 people have proved to be positive. Only one sample from a batch of 673 test results revealed by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Friday was positive, as test numbers reached 11,139. This latest positive person is asymptomatic and was picked up as part of the screening programme.
The CMO confirmed at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that only one person is currently symptomatic among the 72 active cases and no one is admitted to hospital with this virus.
The screening programme will be pressing ahead next week as officials aim to test 25% of the population over the next three weeks to enable the community to move to level two on the phased re-opening process.
Around 818 people have now been swabbed on Cayman Brac, where they are already close to level two. So far, just three people have turned out to be carrying the virus, including the first case on the islands several weeks ago. The target of 50% of the population for the Brac testing programme is expected to be reached sometime next week.
Testing of construction workers also continues, as that industry will be opened up completely on Monday, with all those employed on sites and related industries returning to work. Dr Lee said that around 15% of workers in that sector have now been tested and they have shown a very low positive rate of about 0.5% so far.
Dr Lee revealed that the HSA has procured a new testing machine with the help of the UK that will allow for much quicker test results. Dr Lee explained it is a gene expert machine and works differently from a PCR machine using cartridges. This makes the process simpler, but while it means faster results, it can only do four tests at once and will be ideal for emergency test results.
However, once the machine has gone through its checks and HSA staff are trained, the machine is likely to go to Cayman Brac. This will give the Brac public health officials some independence in the face of the hurricane season and to cover the need for continued testing there.
Category: Health, health and safety
For those who say these results are due to the lockdown, what about those who said from the beginning that the numbers / models were grossly exaggerated?
That was very unclear today, which businesses can open on Monday? Any retail?
COVID19 has caught the world with its pant down. Knee-jerk reactions followed.
Zillion “experts” appeared out of nowhere further confusing themselves and everyone else. Fake news&science further clogged minds already on the brink of insanity.
Should the world’s leaders, scientists and general population see COVID 19 as a rehearsal for what might yet to come on a much different, more deadly scale?
Despite seemingly large number of deaths triggered, but not necessarily caused by C19, this virus is weak, compared to Black Plague for example. It is easily destroyed by common cleaners, doesn’t survive long on surfaces and leaves 99.9% infected asymptomatic. It might sound cruel to the deceased and their families, but the rest of us GOT LUCKY this time.
What strategy should the world develop to be ready for the next, much stronger, more deadly infections and viruses?
How do you control highly contagious diseases caused by various biological agents that result in high mortality and morbidity rates in a deeply integrated world populated by 7,500,000,000 people?
No country in the world could afford to spend as much as it takes in an attempt to save each and every life.
With more deadly, more contagious infection there might not be enough medical personnel to take care of all who got sick, no knowledge of how to treat new infections, no vaccines, not enough medical facilities for critical patients.
How should the world prepare for such a scenario?
Should humans give up their power over their own lives and allow politicians to dictate the course of actions for everyone to follow?
All Constitutions guarantee the Right to Life to all. T. Jefferson describes the broad categories of natural rights including Life. Not the right to a life to which one feels entitled, but the right to live your life as you see fit according to the dictates of your own conscience and within the bounds of the rights of your neighbors to the same. These are negative rights. They do not describe what one is owed by the government or society; they describe our right to be left alone. THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT!
How do we reconcile threats to life (during pandemic) with “right to live your life as you see fit “?
Should distancing become a mantra written on every corner which with time no-one would even notice? Humans are social beings, human touch is healing. In isolation people die fast.
Should we try to save everyone knowing it is physically and financially impossible?
We could enact the most draconian laws ever to control spreading, yet, new viruses could be powerful and spread like wildfire. Or it could be weak and mild. How are we going to decide which measures to implement ?
If one thing for sure C19 has taught us-lockdowns is not the way to go, unless we want to precipitate back into 18 century poverty, destitute and misery.
One thing is clear, at least to me, going bonkers with disinfections will accomplish very little, yet increase the number of people suffering from autoimmunity and allergy. One size fits all doesn’t work when it comes to viruses. Killing all animals in a zoo when you only wanted exterminate mosquitos is not the way to go.
What should we do? Should we start thinking today?
P.S. Here is some data pertaining to Human population growth over all of history. May be helpful to look at things in perspective.
While our ancestors have been around for about six million years, the modern form of humans only evolved about 200,000 years ago. Civilization as we know it is only about 6,000 years old, and industrialization started in the earnest only in the 1800s.
✅ It took over 200,000 years of human history for the world’s population to reach 1 billion, and only 200 years more to reach 7 billions
✅From 1820 to 2020 population increased by 6 billions.
✅The controversial Toba catastrophe theory suggests that a bottleneck of the human population occurred approximately 70,000 years ago, proposing that the human population was reduced to perhaps 10,000–30,000 individuals
✅At the end of the Black Death in 1350, worlds population was near 370 million.
✳️The first successful smallpox vaccine was developed in 1796
✳️1885 rabies vaccine was the next
✳️1890-1897 tetanus, typhoid fever, bubonic plague
✳️1921-present time, nearly 35 vaccines were developed.
If the above data is accurate, it took roughly 450 years, from 1350 to 1800, for human population to grow from 370 mil. to 1,000,000,000 and 200 years to go from 1 bil. to 7.5 bil.