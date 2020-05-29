One positive among 673 COVID-19 tests

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Public health has now tested around 16% of the local population for COVID-19 and so far just 141 people have proved to be positive. Only one sample from a batch of 673 test results revealed by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Friday was positive, as test numbers reached 11,139. This latest positive person is asymptomatic and was picked up as part of the screening programme.

The CMO confirmed at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that only one person is currently symptomatic among the 72 active cases and no one is admitted to hospital with this virus.

The screening programme will be pressing ahead next week as officials aim to test 25% of the population over the next three weeks to enable the community to move to level two on the phased re-opening process.

Around 818 people have now been swabbed on Cayman Brac, where they are already close to level two. So far, just three people have turned out to be carrying the virus, including the first case on the islands several weeks ago. The target of 50% of the population for the Brac testing programme is expected to be reached sometime next week.

Testing of construction workers also continues, as that industry will be opened up completely on Monday, with all those employed on sites and related industries returning to work. Dr Lee said that around 15% of workers in that sector have now been tested and they have shown a very low positive rate of about 0.5% so far.

Dr Lee revealed that the HSA has procured a new testing machine with the help of the UK that will allow for much quicker test results. Dr Lee explained it is a gene expert machine and works differently from a PCR machine using cartridges. This makes the process simpler, but while it means faster results, it can only do four tests at once and will be ideal for emergency test results.

However, once the machine has gone through its checks and HSA staff are trained, the machine is likely to go to Cayman Brac. This will give the Brac public health officials some independence in the face of the hurricane season and to cover the need for continued testing there.