One more front-liner COVID positive

Field hospital at the Family Life Centre (Photo courtesy HMCI)

(CNS): From a batch of 297 tests, mostly screening samples, one more front-line worker has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez revealed Friday. He said the person had no symptoms but had been isolated and the contact tracing had begun. With another 296 negative samples, continuing the optimistic trend, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said it was expected that some positives would emerge during screening.

Standing in for Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, Dr Williams-Rodriguez also revealed that several more previously positive patients for the virus had recovered, increasing the total to 41. In total, Cayman has now tested 3,423 people, with 81 tests proving positive. There are now 40 active cases; only eight of those people are showing any symptoms and are recovering at home or in government quarantine facilities.

There are 29 asymptomatic patients plus two patients that remain at Health City Cayman Islands, who, although have tested positive for COVID-19, are admitted for other health problems. There are no coronavirus patients at the government hospital or CTMH Doctors Hospital. Cayman has seen only one fatality from coronavirus, which was ‘patient zero’, who arrived in Cayman from a cruise whip with the virus suffering from serious cardiac health problems.

Everyone remains hopeful that the virus, while clearly still here, is not spreading widely and the hospitals will continue to manage any future patients who become ill.

But an overflow field hospital is now ready and waiting at the Family Life Centre, just in case the country does face an unexpected surge. Describing the field hospital as “beautiful”, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said everyone had done a great job setting it up, but given the current trend, it will probably not be needed. He said it was part of the strategic plan in case there was a large outbreak and the George Town and Health City hospitals were not able to cope.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the hope is that these facilities will not be needed because that means the government strategy had worked incredibly well.

Noting “the number of deaths, not just worldwide but in… areas that are close to us”, the premier said that for weeks he had a recurring dream that he was Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York State, announcing the latest death count.

McLaughlin said that we haven’t had that in Cayman because government had taken swift and difficult decisions to protect the health and welfare of the people.