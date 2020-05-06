Offshore raises $124k for food bank van

(CNS): The local food bank was already stretched supporting families here in dire need of food before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But since then the poverty and vulnerability of many people has been exacerbated by the measures taken to suppress the virus. As a result, Cayman’s Good Samaritan Food Bank welcomed $124,000 raised by the offshore sector through Cayman Finance to go towards a much needed van.

The food bank is a core hunger-relief organisation working to alleviate hunger and malnutrition in the local community. It is a centralised food bank that provides food support for individuals, non-profit social service organisations, and food pantries serving families in need across all districts.

“The current situation with COVID-19 is having significant impacts and effects on our community,” said Marie Eden from the food bank. “We are very grateful to receive such a generous donation from Cayman Finance member firms to assist us as we work toward helping those who desperately need it, especially at the current time when unemployment and food needs are significantly increasing.”

She explained that one of the charity’s urgent needs is a fit-for-purpose van for collections and deliveries. So some of the funds donated will go toward the purchase of a new vehicle.

The money was raised through the Cayman Finance’s ‘Cares’ programme, an initiative funded by its member firms.

“There has been extensive research in recent years that most not-for-profits end up struggling and failing due to a lack of funding of sound operational infrastructure,” said Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott. “We felt it was important to support a solid foundational platform that allows the Cayman Food Bank to provide reliable enhanced services to those most in need during these critical times.”

The offshore sector is not just the key driver of the local economy worth billions of dollars, accounting for half of our GDP, it is now Cayman’s only economic pillar, given the collapse of tourism.

Sponsoring Cayman Finance member firms include Butterfield, Dart, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Maples, PwC, and Walkers; Carey Olsen, Cayman Management, HF Fund Services, Mourant, Nassau Re, Ogier, Rawlinson & Hunter; and BDO, Circumference.

Vampt Motors has also offered to donate money if the charity buys their new van through them.

This is the second community initiative under the ‘Cayman Finance Cares’ programme. Last month, more than 450 meals were provided to front-line workers at the Health Services Authority over the Easter weekend.