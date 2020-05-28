No new positive COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 testing at Doctors Hospital

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that there were no positive samples in the batch of test results for COVID-19 released on Thursday, and that all 292 tests were negative. He further noted that no new patients had presented for clinical management since the last such case on 27 April. Cayman has now tested 10,466 people, 140 of whom tested positive.

There was no COVID-19 briefing Thursday as ministers were meeting in Cabinet to outline the regulations for the new shelter-in-place order. This is expected to come into effect on Monday, when it is anticipated that more of the lockdown measures will be eased and businesses allowed to open.