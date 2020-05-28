No audit planned over curfew decisions
(CNS): No official audit of the decisions made by the team that has managed curfew exemptions over the COVID-19 lockdown period is planned by the current government. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Wednesday that it was not his call to look into the fairness of the decisions, and if there were complaints, they would be handled by the relevant bodies. But some business owners believe that, as a result of how this was handled, they could lose their businesses.
Since the very beginning of the lockdown, McLaughlin has railed against the massive number of requests, which he has claimed were often unreasonable, made by business owners for exemptions from the curfews put in place to control the spread of this coronavirus. He has said that too many requests were not for essential services, as week after week he explained that the government’s goal was to save lives and prevent as many people as possible from leaving their homes.
However, as questions have increased over alleged inconsistencies in the decision-making processes of the Curfew Time team and a lack of transparency, McLaughlin has defended the arbitrary system and even suggested it has nothing to do with being fair.
Now, as more and more businesses are allowed to open and employees return to work, the claims of arbitrary, unjust and unfair decisions are increasing. Complaints from business owners vary from opinions that the decisions make no sense to more serious accusations that the public servants in the department, which is run by Chief Officer Eric Bush, are making different decisions for similar businesses to the advantage or detriment of the businesses in question.
According to Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, her office has received a small number of official complaints about how this department has treated their requests. But she told CNS that at this point, there is an insufficient number to warrant an audit by her office into the process.
However, at Wednesday’s press briefing McLaughlin made it clear that he did not believe it was necessary to conduct any review over whether or not the decisions had resulted in any competitive disadvantage.
He said that we are “in a very very difficult and precarious position and government does not have the resources or the time” to investigate complaints. “We are trying to save an economy and to give every business and every person here a fighting chance to survive.”
Category: Business
Our issue is not a “fair audit”. Our issue is deeper and more painful. Our issue is that it cannot take COVID-19 or a Hurricane to force us – once again – to address poverty in the Cayman Islands. And YES. I said POVERTY. And YES. We have families living without proper sanitary facilities and lack of internet services (most importantly for home schooling).
With or without any disaster too many of our people – Young. Healthy. And below Retirement Age – have been used by Politicians to rely on hand-outs to ensure their servitude to Vote for them. It’s time now for a National Call to Action! Train our people. Put them to work. Stop “buying” their Votes by NAU and hand-outs. Put us to work. The loss of Work Permit Revenue will be offset by a decrease in Transfer Payments (NAU and Government Cheques) – while building PRIDE in an honest days work,
PRIDE is our heritage. Not NAU. Not Politicians giving us money to pay our water and electricity bills. PRIDE – when your children know Mommy and Daddy works. I DO NOT ASPIRE FOR AN AUDIT (which is another $ Million Dollar for a Consultant). Let’s just train and put OUR people back to work.
How dare any of you minions question my or my governments decisions, don’t you realize we know better than all of you. I even have a multi lingual health minister!
I have done my bit and logged a complaint with the Ombudsman. Anyone who has had a problem please do the same.
If he’s truly trying to save the economy he needs to get up to speed with the latest research and on the ground results in numerous locations that have reopened at least a month ago with no surge in cases.
He needs to stop propelling fear and look out for the welfare of the ‘whole’ community.
He needs to be accountable and realize the days of an emergency are long gone and the islands need to go back to the people.
People are more than capable of making their own decisions for the benefit of their families.
So full of crap, lets Eric do his bidding on this topic.
Chapter 1, page 1- “never let a crisis go to waste”
What a waste of Government resources to conduct an audit.
Thank you CIG.
Of course Alden won’t agree to any audit of the arbitrary decisions that HE is making! Why would he want to do that? As the minister responsible for international trade, the premier himself is THE “Competent Authority” under his newly fashioned regulations, whereby he has reserved the arbitrary power unto himself to decide which projects gets exemptions and what activities the public will be limited to etc. Anyone who hasn’t read those wonderful regulations as yet should get a copy and carefully read through them and then download and compare the English regulations, so that you can really see how disproportionate and arbitrary our lockdown regime is.
There is nothing more ripe for corruption than a government which licenses itself to have that kind of authority, whereby friends of the government can get advantageous exemptions and political opponents can be discriminated against and refused their rights to freedom to make a living, without any transparency or consequence.
We are now operating as a full fledged totalitarian regime. A banana republic without bananas.
There is no way that Alden is going to expose himself to the liability that would follow such an audit.
Until someone sues him and the government and obtains damages. Wait until that precedent is set. I’ll bet Roy will have to sharpen his pencil and revise his elaborate guesstimate of the cost of “recovery“ then!
Think class-action lawsuit and billions in damages, and you might get the picture.
If Stuart Kernohan and Alex Henderson could get millions of dollars settlement in lieu of damages for what happened to them, imagine when you get a bunch of angry local business owners suing for loss and damage in the tens of millions for their businesses being destroyed.
But wait, you say, we were dealing with a national emergency! But that’s going to be hard to plead as a defence, since the Governor actually has not yet to date even proclaimed a state of emergency. Watch that space.
Every decision made by the UNITY government needs to be reviewed and investigated. COVID 19 is the perfect scenario for all the bad decisions and potential corruption to go unencumbered. Without an audit process we have a classic situation of the fox guarding the hen house. That sounds like a banana republic.
Typical Alden
Alden McLaughlin and his government do not believe in transparency, accountability and fairness. It is exactly how McKeeva Bush operated. That is how corruption, the trading of political favors and support functions and is facilitated by the Premier, Ministers and Chief Officers like Eric Bush. It is all by design and is only wrong when others do it make no mistake.
The Premier, Cabinet members and civil service management thrive on the ad hoc system in decision making so that malfeasance and political corruption involving the politicians, senior civil servants, public officers and private citizens or businesses can go on uninterrupted. If there are no standards or criteria to guide how the decisions are made then they cannot be audited as there is no process and consistency. This is the political definition of cayman kind.
I’m not sure what the up roar is about, but perhaps it was the quality of the request. So many business owners lack basic skills that a 5th grader would have. If the request was incomplete or unitelligible, than what do you expect? Your plan to reopen has to be understood and if it isn’t why would they waste their time with hundreds more to go thru. Cayman is really good at complaining that for sure. I am as well, but hopefully you’re able to understand my post 😉.
Hellooo, this is Cayman of course there was favoritism that is the way the system works.
The ombudsman seems to love her job. She knows better than to challenge the almighty. Is her office at least going to investigate the complaints made?