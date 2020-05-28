No audit planned over curfew decisions

(CNS): No official audit of the decisions made by the team that has managed curfew exemptions over the COVID-19 lockdown period is planned by the current government. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Wednesday that it was not his call to look into the fairness of the decisions, and if there were complaints, they would be handled by the relevant bodies. But some business owners believe that, as a result of how this was handled, they could lose their businesses.

Since the very beginning of the lockdown, McLaughlin has railed against the massive number of requests, which he has claimed were often unreasonable, made by business owners for exemptions from the curfews put in place to control the spread of this coronavirus. He has said that too many requests were not for essential services, as week after week he explained that the government’s goal was to save lives and prevent as many people as possible from leaving their homes.

However, as questions have increased over alleged inconsistencies in the decision-making processes of the Curfew Time team and a lack of transparency, McLaughlin has defended the arbitrary system and even suggested it has nothing to do with being fair.

Now, as more and more businesses are allowed to open and employees return to work, the claims of arbitrary, unjust and unfair decisions are increasing. Complaints from business owners vary from opinions that the decisions make no sense to more serious accusations that the public servants in the department, which is run by Chief Officer Eric Bush, are making different decisions for similar businesses to the advantage or detriment of the businesses in question.

According to Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston, her office has received a small number of official complaints about how this department has treated their requests. But she told CNS that at this point, there is an insufficient number to warrant an audit by her office into the process.

However, at Wednesday’s press briefing McLaughlin made it clear that he did not believe it was necessary to conduct any review over whether or not the decisions had resulted in any competitive disadvantage.

He said that we are “in a very very difficult and precarious position and government does not have the resources or the time” to investigate complaints. “We are trying to save an economy and to give every business and every person here a fighting chance to survive.”