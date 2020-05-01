New curfew opens up mixed bag of access

Premier Alden McLaughlin holds up a graphic for the levels of lockdown

(CNS): There will be some relief for the community with the new shelter-in-place order (soft curfew) regulations that come into effect Monday but not everyone will be getting what they want. Premier Alden McLaughlin pressed home the message on Friday that, given the sacrifice that everyone had made so far, the lifting of curfew restrictions had to go slowly. This first phase, he said, was adding access to goods and services with the lowest risk of increasing interaction.

McLaughlin explained at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that the country was moving from level five ‘maximum suppression’ of social interaction to level four ‘high suppression’, based on the least risk assessment. The theme of the change is to focus on goods and services based on delivery, collection or outside work, such as pool maintenance, but not inside work, such as appliance repair.

The regulations (which are in the CNS Library) set out a long list of the businesses that can now re-open, provided that they follow the guidelines and rules surrounding social distancing. The changes should allow around 6,000 people and business owners to return to work and allow the public to buy things that can be delivered or call in services that can be conducted outside.

From the start of the curfew imposition, the priority was protecting human life and the health and welfare of the community, the premier said, which was still the primary objective. The decisions regarding the curfew have been informed by science and professional advice on how to reduce the transmission of the virus, he added.

This slight easing of restrictions, which will also see the nighttime hard curfew start an hour later, now at 8pm, and allow food delivery until 10pm, was about allowing some access to things people need without significantly increasing the risk of social gathering, he said.

Testing remains central to the decisions and steps government is taking over the level of social repression. The premier said the number of tests that have been done was a good number but it was still not a sufficient representation of the population on Grand Cayman that would allow government to relax the rules and have confidence in people mixing.

“The results this week have been hugely encouraging,” he said, adding that he was as close to ecstatic as he can ever get as they were certainly “trending in the right direction”, despite the one positive test today. But he said that “we are not there yet” when it comes to the level of testing to give the government a more certain picture of the prevalence of the virus.

However, as the testing continues to be ramped up, government will be able to ease more and more restrictions. Phase two is expected to be implemented on 14 May and that will see more stores opening and access to more services.

In the meantime, it is confined to delivery of goods or things going on outside. While not every service has been defined in the regulations that could re-open, the premier is advising that services or businesses that will not increase the risk of bringing people together that have not been outlined should contact curfewtime@gov.ky to get clearance.

The continued closure of the beaches and ban on non-commercial fishing for at least another two weeks is bound to make many miserable, especially those without a home pool or strata pool.

The premier said the issue of the beach was a sore point, with relentless pressure on government to ease the shut-down. But he said the beaches present a major source of community transmission and that they are very difficult to police. McLaughlin begged people to be patient; he said he knew this would make people “feel terrible” but the risk was too high and “we have come too far” to risk the sacrifice.

But he indicated that lifting the beach restrictions would be under consideration for phase two.

See Friday’s full COVID-19 briefing on CIGTV below: