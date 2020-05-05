Navy and police choppers on ‘recce’

RFA Argus

(CNS): With the Royal Navy task force ship, RFA Argus, anchored off the coast of Grand Cayman, military personnel from the ship will be joining the RCIPS in helicopter reconnaissance and drug interdiction flights, as COVID-19 has limited the planned pre-hurricane season exercises. Governor Martyn Roper said Monday that no one from the crew will be landing but will be surveying the island from the air.

RFA Argus and the HMS Medway have been deployed to the Caribbean for hurricane season to help if any of the islands need assistance in the wake of a serious storm this season. With forecasters predicting an active season in the Atlantic this summer, the possible double whammy of containing the coronavirus and a serious hurricane is keeping many officials, including the governor, awake at night.

As the navy crews cannot land, they will instead engage in coordinated exercises with the police.

“They will be flying two of their helicopters alongside the RCIPS helicopter on a recce of Grand Cayman,” the governor said at yesterday’s daily COVID-19 briefing. “They are looking for key areas and landing sites in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. They will also be conducting a drug interdiction exercise with the RCIPS Marine Unit. They also plan to conduct an overflight of Cayman Brac ‪tomorrow afternoon.”

Meanwhile, Roper said that the twelve military personnel who arrived from the UK on the British Airways air-bridge last week are already engaging with local officials through virtual meetings while in quarantine. He said he had held a Zoom meeting with them and was planning to talk to them again today.