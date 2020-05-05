Navy and police choppers on ‘recce’
(CNS): With the Royal Navy task force ship, RFA Argus, anchored off the coast of Grand Cayman, military personnel from the ship will be joining the RCIPS in helicopter reconnaissance and drug interdiction flights, as COVID-19 has limited the planned pre-hurricane season exercises. Governor Martyn Roper said Monday that no one from the crew will be landing but will be surveying the island from the air.
RFA Argus and the HMS Medway have been deployed to the Caribbean for hurricane season to help if any of the islands need assistance in the wake of a serious storm this season. With forecasters predicting an active season in the Atlantic this summer, the possible double whammy of containing the coronavirus and a serious hurricane is keeping many officials, including the governor, awake at night.
As the navy crews cannot land, they will instead engage in coordinated exercises with the police.
“They will be flying two of their helicopters alongside the RCIPS helicopter on a recce of Grand Cayman,” the governor said at yesterday’s daily COVID-19 briefing. “They are looking for key areas and landing sites in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. They will also be conducting a drug interdiction exercise with the RCIPS Marine Unit. They also plan to conduct an overflight of Cayman Brac tomorrow afternoon.”
Meanwhile, Roper said that the twelve military personnel who arrived from the UK on the British Airways air-bridge last week are already engaging with local officials through virtual meetings while in quarantine. He said he had held a Zoom meeting with them and was planning to talk to them again today.
Category: Local News
For God’s sake show some respect! You can’t go through life bring negative about everything.
If I wanted to bow down to dictators, I’d move to Venezuela.
Welcome to Her Majesty’s Royal Navy!
The invasion is well and truly under way.
Recce my ass. Quit the shit Roper, we all know why they are here.
Hopefully to overthrow Alden and Jon Ding Dong.
Bernie for Premier!
Why are they here then? You should be thankful for the help. People are always complaining about crime and this and that. Just pray a drug canoe loaded with drugs and viruses arent on the way, and make it through. If you feel the government cannot do their jobs, get your ass certified and go help them.
Why? Enlighten us.
Hopefully getting back to our 18th century roots and putting people back in their places? Is that why they’re here?