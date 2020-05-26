MLAs deserve their pay, says premier

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley is taking 100% pay cut to show solidarity with those suffering

Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin is not taking any pay cut

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed that there is no plan to cut the salaries of politicians in Cayman as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. He said the people in his team “were working harder than they ever were before” and they have bills to pay like other people. While ministers in other countries have taken pay cuts as a gesture of solidarity with those now in financial distress, McLaughlin saw no reason to reduce local MLAs’ wages.

In response to the CNS question, which has been asked by many of our readers, McLaughlin said he was not sure why ministers and MLAs should be singled out for pay cuts.

However in New Zealand, a country the premier has followed closely through the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other ministers there have taken a 20% pay cut lasting six months to show solidarity with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Similarly, Austria’s ministers plan to each donate one month’s salary.

And politicians all around the Caribbean are also accepting reductions in their pay packet at this time. Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has announced that he will forego his entire monthly salary for the foreseeable future, while ministers of the Nevis Island Administration have all agreed to a pay cut of 10% for the next three months, starting in May 2020.

All Bermuda’s politicians have taken a 12.5% pay cut. Cabinet members in Saint Lucia have agreed to a 75% salary reduction to help tackle the COVID-19 economic crisis. In Aruba, ministers and their advisors, members of parliament and directors of government-owned companies will forgo 20% of their salary, while other public servants are taking a 12.5% pay cut. Salaries are also being reduced in the the other two Dutch Caribbean countries.

However, here in Cayman McLaughlin said that cutting pay for public sector workers in hard times was, in his experience following the 2008 recession, disastrous. Cutting the pay of members of the Legislative Assembly alone would not have any material impact in a budge of $850 million, he added, as took offence to the idea that politicians should be treated differently.

“I am no different if I get… I eat or pay rent or a mortgage like everybody else, and that is so for every single minister or MLA,” the premier said. “They all have families; they all have obligations; they all have commitments,” as said, claiming that politicians were no different to anyone else.

The premier also rejected the idea that local politicians were well paid and said that twenty years after leaving his law firm he was earning less money today than he was then in actual dollars, never mind inflation.

“For people who believe somehow that this is a cushy job, you’ve got another think coming, and it’s seven days a week,” McLaughlin added, with a nod to the recently announced election date for next year.

Although pinning down the exact pay of each of the current members is not easy, the speaker, the premier, the deputy premier and other cabinet ministers are all on the civil service salary scale at grade B. This translates into a range per year of $158,400 to $179,196. The leader of the opposition, deputy speaker and other MLAs are considered grade D, with salaries ranging from $109,932 to $130,668.

But government MLAs receive more than those in opposition to cover the work they do as councillors, while all MLAs are given a constituency allowance on top of the regular benefits. Given the opaque nature of exactly how much they each receive, if MLAs followed the lead of Ardern and take a 20% cut, this would be around CI$150,000 per month in total, or just under CI$1 million in six months.