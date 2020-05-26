MLAs deserve their pay, says premier
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed that there is no plan to cut the salaries of politicians in Cayman as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. He said the people in his team “were working harder than they ever were before” and they have bills to pay like other people. While ministers in other countries have taken pay cuts as a gesture of solidarity with those now in financial distress, McLaughlin saw no reason to reduce local MLAs’ wages.
In response to the CNS question, which has been asked by many of our readers, McLaughlin said he was not sure why ministers and MLAs should be singled out for pay cuts.
However in New Zealand, a country the premier has followed closely through the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other ministers there have taken a 20% pay cut lasting six months to show solidarity with those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Similarly, Austria’s ministers plan to each donate one month’s salary.
And politicians all around the Caribbean are also accepting reductions in their pay packet at this time. Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has announced that he will forego his entire monthly salary for the foreseeable future, while ministers of the Nevis Island Administration have all agreed to a pay cut of 10% for the next three months, starting in May 2020.
All Bermuda’s politicians have taken a 12.5% pay cut. Cabinet members in Saint Lucia have agreed to a 75% salary reduction to help tackle the COVID-19 economic crisis. In Aruba, ministers and their advisors, members of parliament and directors of government-owned companies will forgo 20% of their salary, while other public servants are taking a 12.5% pay cut. Salaries are also being reduced in the the other two Dutch Caribbean countries.
However, here in Cayman McLaughlin said that cutting pay for public sector workers in hard times was, in his experience following the 2008 recession, disastrous. Cutting the pay of members of the Legislative Assembly alone would not have any material impact in a budge of $850 million, he added, as took offence to the idea that politicians should be treated differently.
“I am no different if I get… I eat or pay rent or a mortgage like everybody else, and that is so for every single minister or MLA,” the premier said. “They all have families; they all have obligations; they all have commitments,” as said, claiming that politicians were no different to anyone else.
The premier also rejected the idea that local politicians were well paid and said that twenty years after leaving his law firm he was earning less money today than he was then in actual dollars, never mind inflation.
“For people who believe somehow that this is a cushy job, you’ve got another think coming, and it’s seven days a week,” McLaughlin added, with a nod to the recently announced election date for next year.
Although pinning down the exact pay of each of the current members is not easy, the speaker, the premier, the deputy premier and other cabinet ministers are all on the civil service salary scale at grade B. This translates into a range per year of $158,400 to $179,196. The leader of the opposition, deputy speaker and other MLAs are considered grade D, with salaries ranging from $109,932 to $130,668.
But government MLAs receive more than those in opposition to cover the work they do as councillors, while all MLAs are given a constituency allowance on top of the regular benefits. Given the opaque nature of exactly how much they each receive, if MLAs followed the lead of Ardern and take a 20% cut, this would be around CI$150,000 per month in total, or just under CI$1 million in six months.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start with the CNS question and the premier’s answer, where he explains why he does not feel politicians’ salaries should be cut:
Category: Politics
“Deserved”?! As a reward for pushing all of us into poverty and acting like a Devine dictator?! Man, this guy is so out of touch with reality! It’s disgusting!
In converted currency, Alden’s salary is more than Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s and they pay considerable income tax to boot.
Pigs at the trough…..
What else would you expect the great one to say. They don’t give a hoot about any of the populous, just themselves and their special interest friends; the rest of us are just good enough for votes and then that’s it. As for working hard, this bunch wouldn’t know hard work if it smacked them up side their big inflated heads. If it’s so bad Mr. Premier, why are you still around and seeking more power?
If they took a cut, the government schools would not be begging the private sector to feed the kids missing out on school meals. Why should the private sector be funding this & the soup kitchens?!?
It’s unfortunate that the Premier made those comments about their salary not being much. They are civil servants and while if the range of 150 + is accurate, it may not be alot compared to those in senior private sector jobs, it certainly is to the poor sod that only makes 25-50k a year. Some idea of what poor people make should be the one of the first thoughts in a politician’s mind. Shame.
The more responsibility, The more you get paid…Isnt that obvious? Some people are such snobs.
The Premier and his yes men operate with the same ethics as the Speaker McKeeva Bush. They all enjoy and look forward to the big pay check and ability to double dip. Different rules apply for all politicians McLaughlin is a disgrace and proves it every time he defends the madness that happens under his poor leadership in politics.
At least the road to economic collapse won’t have any potholes with all the paving going on!
What a surprise! Did anyone really think that anyone in the government would share the pain?
Let’s not forget that they have just allowed themselves and all civil servants to have a pension pay rise as well, google it
Some of them do. I cant fault Alden and all the work he has done but why the hell is McKeeva still being paid!? After his disgraceful behaviour this is unacceptable. People have a lot of negative things to say about Wendy which I think is unfair. She asks the questions others are too afraid to ask. Good on you Wendy! These questions need to be answered!
Alden McLaughlin is so full of $hit!
you certainly hit a sore spot there wendy, I thought he was going to stroke out….. You must be very brave or ……. finish the immortal words of the MoH ROTFL !
What the hell does our pathetic governor do in response? Raise a militia. Oh yes, something evil this way comes.
Can’t take pay cut now. It’s election time, need them moneys to buy them wotes.
I simply cannot bring myself to believe a single word this man says.
When he opens his mouth, I just think of all of his victims.
My only solace is that this man will face Almighty God as an individual with no corrupt system to protect him.
The double dipping on salary and pensions, housing, drivers, bodyguards and other perks are grotesquely insensitive to the preservation of our public funds. It’s not their money and we are not their subjects. Quite the opposite.
