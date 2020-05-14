Ministry to help with health insurance

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has revealed that his ministry plans to assist people in need who are struggling to meet their monthly health insurance premiums if they qualify. The minister has not outlined the criteria or who will qualify for the help but he said at Wednesday’s press briefing that information on this temporary support application forms would be available online from Thursday.

“Persons who may not have been able to pay their April health insurance premiums and are in need of assistance should respond by May 22nd,” the minister said, as he read from his notes.

Asked by the press for more details on how people would qualify, the minister was not able to help, as he said he only had a rough idea after long discussions.

But he asked people to go on the Department of Health Regulatory Services (DHRS) website or email HIC@gov.ky.

“I am just happy we were able to get to this point,” Seymour said.

However, the offer will be extremely significant as there many people who have been temporarily laid off from their jobs without pay during the COVID-19 stay home curfew and have struggled to meet their health cover. The ministry could, therefore, find itself dealing with hundreds of applications.