Ministry surveying struggles to pay health cover

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that his ministry is currently conducting a survey to find out how many companies are struggling to pay their employees’ health insurance fees. He said they are aware that many companies may have lost all of their business and might now be in a situation where they can no longer pay for their employees’ cover.

Seymour said that representatives from the ministry and industry stakeholders had held several meetings by Zoom “trying to figure out a way to ensure that the Cayman population remains covered”.

Forms have been sent out to gauge how many people are in need of the service that government intends to provide and the minister said he had “talked to caucus about how to approach this”, whether by paying individual policies, an idea that is still “being tossed around”, or by assisting companies who are willing to keep on their employees, which is something the government is trying to encourage, by giving them a grant.

He said that government was trying to do its part to ensure that when people get sick they have an insurance policy to fall back on, and were therefore trying to find out how many people were having difficulty paying their premiums.

Seymour said he is hoping they can bring something into effect very soon “so they can save some of these policies before they lapse”.