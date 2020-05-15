Mass market cruise lines flounder

Carnival Freedom

(CNS): Carnival Corporation has announced a slew of layoffs, furloughs, reduced work weeks and salary reductions, including senior management, across its cruise line brands in an effort to survive in the face of the current pandemic, which has put a temporary stop to all cruises. This followed refinancing efforts last month that netted $6.4 billion of additional liquidity for the ailing giant of the industry.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean, the second largest cruise company, has offered 28 ships as collateral for a $3.3 billion bond sale after it forecast heavy losses for the first quarter of the year.

But on Wednesday Moody’s slashed Royal Caribbean’s credit rating by two notches to Ba2 into junk territory, not only looking at its current suspended operations but also the expectation of a slow recovery even when cruises resume.

“Cruise operations will continue to be suspended in the US beyond the current July 24 no-cruise order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and available capacity will be modest for the remainder of 2020 and possibly into early 2021 as the risk of fully restarting operations before proper safety protocols are in place far exceed the potential reward,” stated Pete Trombetta, Moody’s cruise analyst.

“When cruise operations do resume deployed cruise ships will have limits on the occupancy for each ship while social distancing rules remain in place which will lead to lower ship-level profitability during this period,” he added.

In a press release issued Thursday revealing its layoffs, Carnival, which operates nine cruise lines worldwide, said it was “working closely with governments, regulatory agencies, health and infectious disease care experts around the globe to develop the best practice public health protocols to address the threat of COVID-19 for when guest operations resume”.

The current crisis follows a disastrous period for the company, after two Carnival cruise ships crashed in Mexico in December, and in January of this year a US court found that its ships were still polluting the air and the water, despite it being on probation for pollution felonies and at risk of more multi-million dollar fines.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Carnival and Royal Caribbean, which both sell mass market cheap cruises, were set to be the cruise partners for the Cayman Islands Government’s proposed cruise port project, but are now among the major cruise lines struggling to stay afloat after all cruises were stopped mid-march.

Scenic Eclipse

However, at the other end of the market, the Scenic Group, which offers luxury cruises on its 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse, last week announced that it has begun construction on its second vessel, Eclipse II, in Croatia. The Australian-owned company has also committed to build five more vessels in the next six years.

Scenic Eclipse was launched in August 2019 and completed its first season sailing around the Arctic, Antarctica, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. It has two six-guest helicopters, one six-guest submarine, 10 dining options, indoor and outdoor plunge pools and a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio.