Masks ‘not political’ claims minister
(CNS): Wearing masks in public is obligatory now, so if people want to enter stores and banks they must have effective face-covering, but accessing them appears to be causing public concerns. Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said on several occasions that he has handed out government supplies to MLAs in all the constituencies because it is “not political”, but there are allegations in the community that getting these essential supplies is just that.
Most of the supermarkets are selling disposable mask at top dollar prices and charities are both distributing and selling homemade face coverings, but not everyone can afford to buy them. However, making sure that everyone can access a mask, regardless of their ability to pay, is going to be a major factor as Grand Cayman moves towards the next stage of its re-opening phase.
The health minister made a policy decision to distribute the masks acquired by the health authorities via the MLAs. In the larger constituencies the political representatives are believed to have been given around 1,000, but depending on the population of the district and its current economic circumstances, in some cases this has been nowhere near enough for all residents in need.
Asked by CNS on Thursday why those government-purchased masks could not be handed out at supermarkets, Seymour, who has consistently advocated that everyone wear a mask in public, said supermarkets “should be getting their own”.
The minister added that the supply he had given to MLAs was just “one measure”, and asked, “Who would know their constituency better than the person who has been elected?” Other community leaders were given masks as well, but he said that did become political, though he did not explain why.
“It’s only one effort. There are many other efforts with masks being handed out in the community,” the minister stated.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman also said that community beat officers with the RCIPS, the Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) were also handing out free masks to those who need them. She said that officials may work with the supermarkets as a location to hand them out but were concerned about people getting more than one.
Premier Alden McLaughlin also denied that this was about politics.
“This is a public health effort. It doesn’t matter if the person supported you or not,” he said. “What we are trying to do is suppress the transmission of the virus. I don’t think MLAs, whether they’re members of my government or in the opposition, are thinking about whether they should give them only to their supports… We are trying to get masks into as many hands… and on as many faces as we possibly can.”
Speaking on Tuesday last week, Seymour said there was no favoritism on the part of government when it came to giving out masks. He said more were on order but “people were making much about it”, as he claimed there was “no politics here”. But on Thursday the minister said that caucus, not the ministry as might be expected, was evaluating what would be done with the next batch of masks that were expected.
More garbage for the Dump. Human learned nothing.
Every evening Wayne Panton rides his bicycle around Newlands with a tortuga yellow bag stopping on door steps asking if masks are needed. I personally got from him last week. He was riding cross and stopped casually. We need to get back to living as a community. I notice Raul put up a sign asking who needs a mask also. I haven’t no use Alva anywhere around.
I really hope Cayman wakes up for next election! And just so you know I don’t know Wayne Panton but I’ve seen him more than 5 times now around the community!
“Wearing masks in public is obligatory now”
I missed this addition to the regulations
Perhaps the Minister fairly meant to say “I didn’t make a political decision when I distributed them to other politicians”.
Sadly, good intentions, etc. As soon as you give anything to a politician by definition it is politicised. Even if the district rep. had chosen to run a random distribution based on anonymised ESO data, it would still have been a political decision by definition. (And of course someone would have objected for some reason, and castigated the random distribution as a politically motivated decision.)
Why is caucus deciding the distribution of the next tranche? (Assuming that rumour is true.) Because almost any Govt. action requires a policy direction – like the Minister’s direction to make sure he wasn’t accused of politically motivated distribution by giving all of the (sitting) politicians masks to distribute. And almost any policy decision requires a caucus decision. Now, we can argue about the invidious role of caucus in Government, but its not a conspiracy why caucus is (rumoured to be) involved.
A day late and a dollar short.
I’ve seen all kinds of contraptions around peoples faces and It just shows the lack of research people do and B/S spread that people don’t understand that half of these ”home made masks” dont even protect you from dust nevermind microscopic viruses.
These home made masks are washable while disposable mask is not washable and only use once. I have made nearly 500 masks that are hospital approved masks that comes 3 layers of cloth. I have made 200 for the hospital frontline crew. It will stop all droplets from your mouth that may have the viruses.
Well at least Chris and Alva sent out messages asking who needed masks in their areas. I saw that Chris and Alva said that they only had 1000 each and it was for those who really need them. A few days later Alva send a message that he had run out and would be buying some himself to give out. Today he dropped off a pack of 10 masks for me. I am not registerd to vote, but I am a single mother and was let go from my job a few days ago. He said he would help me register with the Work deparment and said that if I needed to apply to Nau he would ask his assistant to help me with the forms and paperwork. He never mention election, voting, or anything like that.
Guessing you’re not openly gay.
Cut up an old tshirt and tie it around your face. It’s better than nothing.
“Who would know their constituency better than the person who has been elected?” – LOL you obviously don’t know Joey Hew.
Sky ‘not blue’ claims Minister
it is political, end of story, no matter how you spin it. If it wasn’t political it would be public health officials handing them out.
Where is the PLAN?????
“other community leaders were given masks as well” says the Minister – this stinks to high heaven.
That means clergymen to give to their flocks. If you aren’t a PPM/Unity supporter or a member of a church, forget it. I’ll bet he clergy have cases and cases and cases of these things and I’ll start selling them “for charity.”
Not everyone can breathe through a mask. Some people experience near fainting episodes.
Those who have a chronic respiratory condition such as asthma or COPD, covering mouth and nose can be especially challenging. The physical barrier of the mask makes it harder to take in air; it also traps some carbon dioxide as you exhale, which means you end up breathing in air that is warmer and moister. Add a compromised respiratory system to the equation and a mask can feel downright suffocating.
That sensation of having trouble breathing in a mask might feel worse in hot and humid climate.
My glasses get fogged when inside an air conditioned store and I take it immediately off once I am outside in order not to faint. I don’t have a respiratory condition, but cardiovascular instability that comes with shortness of breath.
Nothing to see here. Move along …..
Oh dear!, the moment they decided to control the supplying of masks to the public they made it political. Why didn’t they passed them on to Public Health to hand out ? Also I am sure that the supermarkets provided ttheir workers with masks but the customers are ” all of us” . Does the Minister really expect the supermarkets to hand out mask to all the customers?
Shame that all they achieve is the further spreading of viruses
The distribution of a few single-use disposable masks is already being abused into a constituent-need-driven PPM re-election data collection exercise.
That masquerade with bandanas, scarves, panties and socks is an utter joke and just shows how scared, misinformed and easily misled most people are
Ticks the box to get into the supermarket.
when were laws passed to make it obligatory to wear masks in public ???
They weren’t.
Law of the jungle
What am I supposed to do? Break curfew and go knock on the door of the MLA in my district. He certainly has not contacted me to see if I need masks. I m sure his strong supporters were contacted. I am surprised that The minister can actually say with a straight face that it is “not political.” Anytime you give an MLA something to distribute it becomes political. Anyone who believes differently has their head buried in the sand. (which probably means they are breaking the rules on staying off the beaches.)
You mean Austin Harris isn’t going around door-to-door handing them out? Shocking!
I’m not a voter. I live in a strata with lots of non voters. Incidentally, I am a human that can catch and spread the virus. What’s the chances of my local MLA dropping off a care package of masks on my doorstep?
Buy one yourself….they are not expensive.
I don’t think that’s the point.
I don’t think that’s the point being made.
Who is in charge of picking up the 1000’s strewn along the roadsides already? The distributing politicians?
I have noticed that too, it is disgusting and says a lot about our people and lack of respect for environmental health.
Obviously they think they can pray the garbage away.
I don’t care if its political or not. Where do we find masks? We have so much to worry about already. Now this. Another source of anxiety if we don’t comply. Yes, this is an important COVID precaution, but the free paper masks handed out are meant for one-time use! Not worn for weeks on end! If CIG dictates that everyone must wear a face mask in public, then it must find a way to make them available. People need reusable, washable masks. There are enough seamstresses with the experience to make masks this in this community…and an opportunity exists to make a little money. So far it has been impossible for many to find masks as the few reusable ones sold here have sold quickly.
I really wish people would not use the term “seamstress”. Honestly. It’s 2020. How about “tailor” or even “seamster”.
I prefer the term seamist
I made mine out of some old socks.. How to do it is on YouTube, all you need is scissors and a sock. Easy. Not perfect, but it will do.
Do you have to kneel and kiss the ring first?
If it was nearer election time we would all get a mask personally delivered to us by the politician.
Those of you with the vote would. The rest of us humans, not so much
Can I get one for my Personal Trainer then?
Horseshit.
The few (supporting influencers and non-supporting outraged) that are part of our PPM-affiliated MLA’s invite-only Whatapp group, received a message to register for the district constituent database via their non-public MLA aggregated email address. We have to provide the full names of everyone in household, full street address, ages, citizenships, tel and email details, along with a case about how many of the district’s scant 1000 disposable one-time masks we might think we deserve over other more needy people in the district. Not exactly the equitable and orderly distribution we might have hoped for, and most definitely political by virtue of the pre-election database fleshing-out request. Gross.
Well we live in Red Bay and the Premier is our MLA, so where are our masks?
Exactly! And I’m a senior, so would have thought that his ethos demands that I be protected.
He has no interest in reelection, he was appointed by God.