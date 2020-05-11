Masks ‘not political’ claims minister

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at last Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Wearing masks in public is obligatory now, so if people want to enter stores and banks they must have effective face-covering, but accessing them appears to be causing public concerns. Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said on several occasions that he has handed out government supplies to MLAs in all the constituencies because it is “not political”, but there are allegations in the community that getting these essential supplies is just that.

Most of the supermarkets are selling disposable mask at top dollar prices and charities are both distributing and selling homemade face coverings, but not everyone can afford to buy them. However, making sure that everyone can access a mask, regardless of their ability to pay, is going to be a major factor as Grand Cayman moves towards the next stage of its re-opening phase.

The health minister made a policy decision to distribute the masks acquired by the health authorities via the MLAs. In the larger constituencies the political representatives are believed to have been given around 1,000, but depending on the population of the district and its current economic circumstances, in some cases this has been nowhere near enough for all residents in need.

Asked by CNS on Thursday why those government-purchased masks could not be handed out at supermarkets, Seymour, who has consistently advocated that everyone wear a mask in public, said supermarkets “should be getting their own”.

The minister added that the supply he had given to MLAs was just “one measure”, and asked, “Who would know their constituency better than the person who has been elected?” Other community leaders were given masks as well, but he said that did become political, though he did not explain why.

“It’s only one effort. There are many other efforts with masks being handed out in the community,” the minister stated.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman also said that community beat officers with the RCIPS, the Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) were also handing out free masks to those who need them. She said that officials may work with the supermarkets as a location to hand them out but were concerned about people getting more than one.

Premier Alden McLaughlin also denied that this was about politics.

“This is a public health effort. It doesn’t matter if the person supported you or not,” he said. “What we are trying to do is suppress the transmission of the virus. I don’t think MLAs, whether they’re members of my government or in the opposition, are thinking about whether they should give them only to their supports… We are trying to get masks into as many hands… and on as many faces as we possibly can.”

Speaking on Tuesday last week, Seymour said there was no favoritism on the part of government when it came to giving out masks. He said more were on order but “people were making much about it”, as he claimed there was “no politics here”. But on Thursday the minister said that caucus, not the ministry as might be expected, was evaluating what would be done with the next batch of masks that were expected.