Local positive mars stack of negative tests

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): There was one positive local transmission of COVID-19 with no explanation of how the patient acquired the virus, which was revealed among a bundle of 392 results by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Friday. The unexplained positive test served as a reminder that the virus is still infecting people who have not returned from overseas or have a connection to someone who has travelled or has a direct connection to another positive person.

“It is really important to remember this can pop up anywhere,” said Dr Lee at the daily COVID-19 briefing. “These are ordinary people going about their everyday business and just do not know how they have become positive,” he said of all community transmissions.

The CMO urged people to keep their distance, wear masks and to practice social distance when exercising.

But with 391 negative tests, many of which were screening samples from front-line workers, the results served to support the government’s decision to begin the limited easing of restrictions on some services next Monday, the first phase of a gradual release from the lockdowns.

Dr Lee also revealed that health workers have taken samples from 200 people on Little Cayman, virtually the entire population, and around 245 on Cayman Brac, including front-line workers and residents of the nursing home. Several hundred more are expected to be done on that island over the weekend and into next week, which Premier Alden McLaughlin said would possibly see the curfews lifted of those two islands during the course of next week, retaining only the social distancing measures limiting gatherings.

Dr Lee also confirmed that just three people remain at the hospital in George Town suffering from the virus but all three are stable. Two patients at Health City have largely recovered from COVID-19 but remain at that hospital because of other health problems. There are also 32 patients who have tested positive but are dealing with symptoms of the virus at home or in quarantine and being supported by the HSA.

There have now been 74 positive cases from completed 1,927 tests in the Cayman Islands. Well over half were samples taken from people who were not sick but who tested for other reasons, such as those returning home or were screened because they are front-line workers. Only 11 of those individuals have been positive, which demonstrates that while the virus is still out there among some people undetected, it is not widely prevalent.