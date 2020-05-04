Laws coming to support virtual assets

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers

(CNS): The resilience of the offshore sector will be critical to the Cayman Islands in the post COVID-19 economic recovery and new legislation is expected to help boost the industry in the coming months. Five new bills were gazetted last week that will provide a legal framework to promote the use of new technology and innovative enterprise in the jurisdiction, while complying with newly adopted international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), officials said.

The Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Bill, 2020; the Monetary Authority (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2020; the Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Mutual Funds (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2020; and the Stock Exchange Company (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be presented by Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers at the next meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

This proposed legislation will pave the way for an expansion in fintech and virtual asset service providers, such as those dealing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

“‘The Cayman Islands would be one of the few countries in the world to adopt such a cutting-edge framework that is in alignment with global regulatory standards, which is in keeping with the innovative nature of this Government and our financial services industry,” Rivers said.

“At a time where innovation is needed to support the economy, given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the more traditional economic pillars, this type of regulated fintech activity will help our financial services industry attract new clients and, in turn, contribute further to government revenue.”

Officials said that the local financial services industry stakeholders were consulted throughout the development of the legislation.

“The ministry has practiced a robust strategy of local engagement with industry and regulatory stakeholders, having carried out extensive consultations as a part of the legislative development process,” Rivers said in a release about the new bills. “The legislative enhancements being put forward are designed to increase the jurisdiction’s attractiveness as a domicile for virtual assets business while ensuring Cayman meets international obligations.”

As well as the virtual assets-related bills, four other pieces of legislation will be gazetted to enhance Cayman’s AML/CFT/CPF regime as the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) continues its review of the jurisdiction’s legislative and regulatory framework. The ministry anticipates Cayman’s technical re-rating by the CFATF, the regional governing body for the FATF, to be announced in October, with the FATF’s review and final rating to be completed shortly afterwards.

The Companies (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2020 and Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2020 , the Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will all support improvements to the compliance regime.

Alongside the laws to help boost the sector, officials from the financial services ministry said a number of measures had been introduced to increase efficiency in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the current environment, it is more important than ever that the ministry and its departments operate as efficiently as possible,” said Rivers.

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) and the Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) have increased the number of staff working remotely. While the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is also using remote working opportunities to maintain its functions.

“Increasing the number of staff able to remotely assist with registrations and filings is critical to facilitating business continuity during these challenging times as the world grapples with this pandemic,” Rivers added.

Commending the efforts of the ministry and related departmental staff, Rivers said, “Many people put in long hours and work tirelessly to ensure that business can continue as seamlessly as possible in order to maintain Cayman’s position as a leading global financial centre.”