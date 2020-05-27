Latest dump fire finally out

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker

(CNS): A persistent and challenging deep-seated fire at the George Town Landfill site has been extinguished, officials from the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and Department of Environmental Health (DEH), said Wednesday, almost a week after the area ignited. For the last five days fire fighters and DEH staff have been working on the area, which involved excavating a large volume of mixed waste.

The hole has been refilled with the now dampened material, compressed to regular levels, and will be capped as soon as possible. The site was handed back to DEH Tuesday night after after the CIFS crews left at about 8pm. However, the duty crew from Central Fire Station continued to make periodic visits until midnight.

Staff from the DEH will now be keeping a watch on the area and the rest of the dump, which has had a number of fires this year.

“As is the protocol, colleagues from DEH will continue monitoring the site for any signs of potential combustion, enabling us to take early action, said Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker. “This protocol has proven successful in preventing the most recent incident from escalating further.”