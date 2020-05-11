HSA opens two drive-thru test sites

(CNS): The Health Services Authority now has two drive-thru testing tents to screen front-line workers for COVID-19 and has expanded its laboratory capacity as part of the effort to increase test numbers. However, officials have confirmed that testing is still by appointment only, and with thousands of people now designated as essential or front-line workers, it could take weeks to test all those who are in public facing roles.

There is significant public concern that the authorities have been slow to increase testing capacity, despite having received a huge amount of tests kits more than one month ago. Technical issues, laboratory maintenance, shortages of other elements of the testing equipment, delays in getting the CTMH Doctors Hospital approved and many other issues seemed to have plagued efforts to increase testing numbers.

While Cayman is high on the world listing per capita for testing, the government’s stated goal now is not just suppression but eradication of the COVID-19 corona virus, but testing must increase significantly for that to be achieved.

With the opening of the drive-thru testing stations at the Cayman Islands Hospital, in addition to those at the Doctors Hospital and Health City, as well as the expansion of the HSA’s laboratory to speed up processing of samples, CEO Lizzette Yearwood said in a press release Monday that she was pleased with how things were now going.

“There are many logistics and steps in the process to ensure it operates as efficiently as possible,” she said, adding that it takes about five minutes to have a sample taken. “It has been a tremendous effort from many persons to get us to this point, and we continue to look at ways to further increase testing capacity. These latest improvements and expansions are a significant step in the right direction to increase testing.”

Public Health is scheduling appointments with front-line workers for the foreseeable future. Phase 2 front-line workers and a percentage of construction workers are currently being scheduled for screenings. HSA, Public Health and the Chief Medical Officer are working together to prioritise people or business who are deemed essential front-line workers.

“There are thousands of individuals that are deemed front-line workers, so it will take a few weeks to get through the majority,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “We understand there is anxiety in the general population to be tested so we making all efforts to screen as many eligible persons as possible.”

As well as the drive-thru screening, members from Public Health are conducting screenings of workers on-site for larger businesses. Those screened for COVID-19 will receive results through the online MyHSA PatientPortal, which provides a secure method to accessing lab results.

Public Health officials said they will continue to contact anyone who tests positive for COVID by phone. All those screened will be provided a free patient portal account. As the COVID pandemic is a national crisis, HSA is working collectively with the local private hospitals in an effort to screen as many essential workers as possible.

“We are currently working with Doctors Hospital by sending them various businesses to be screened in an effort to ensure they maximise their testing capacity,” said Dr Williams-Rodriguez. “Health City Cayman Islands will be an additional screening site for essential workers in the Eastern Districts.”