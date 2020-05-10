How to boil a frog and why it should terrify you

‘Oz’ writes: When the lockdown started the government talked about suppression and flattening the curve as the reasons for introducing widespread restrictions on our freedoms. Reducing the number of COVID-19 cases happening at once made perfect sense; everyone could easily understand the rationale of doing this and we happily complied. But somehow, and without our knowledge or consent, we went from suppression to eradication. This is a very different strategy and it places the government on a direct collision course with the whole private sector and society at large.

Even if we achieve eradication here, it’s not the end of the problem but just the start of it. The premier has signalled that closing ourselves off from the world and opening up the local economy will allow us to get back to a “new normal”. He’s right to a point, but as any student of basic economics will tell you, it will only last a short time.

One half of Cayman’s economy is built on tourism and the inflow of spending and investment from outside these islands. For the last two months and until we open up to the wider world there will be no inflow of spending or investment, which means after removing the lock down, spending in the local economy will go on for a while and then begin to decline rapidly as more and more people realise they have no source of income or a significantly reduced income.

The same is true for investment. One of the premier’s favorite topics is getting construction started again, and it will work for a few months. But who is going to be buying these developments if we are cut off from the world with no tourism industry and an uncertain future?

And if you think that the financial services industry will save us, think again. Both planks of our economy are services and need lots of qualified people from abroad to make them work. Closing our airport completely until at least September means people cannot come and go as needed. Financial services will be able to continue for a while, but when people see their home countries have begun to open their societies, Cayman will quickly lose its appeal. Attracting qualified people to Cayman will become impossible.

The premier has publicly stated time and again he is looking to a vaccine. This is a very dangerous gamble with our future. On one side, it is a known fact that there has never been an approved vaccine in the US or UK for any form of coronavirus and many scientists are doubtful an effective one can be created at all or in time before mutations appear.

On the other side, there is a huge international collaboration effort by many leading pharmaceutical companies to develop one. However, a consensus is now beginning to emerge that if a vaccine is possible, then it will only become available in volume, 12 to 18 months from now.

Following the premier’s “ethos” lecture on Friday and the decision to close the airport until September, it is now clearer that the government’s intended goal is to keep Cayman isolated from the rest of the world until a vaccine is introduced.

This is madness and the result will be a collapse in the Cayman economy, mass unemployment and a significant reduction of investor confidence in Cayman. The longer we remain isolated the worse these will become. The negative effects on our society will be enormous, resulting in potential widespread instability.

Why will this occur? Cayman has developed its economy since the 1970’s as being open and investor friendly. Over the decades people have invested in real estate and businesses here based on the solid belief that the government would not interfere in the free market. But that is exactly what the government is doing by proposing to keep Cayman closed off much longer than needed.

If the government had told us on day one they were going to close off the airport until at least September, close off the beaches and access to the sea, institute a 7 day a week lock down with hard curfews on Sundays and also were going to keep us isolated from the world until mid 2021, there would have been widespread resistance leading to civil disobedience.

So they are doing it piece by piece, creating an environment of fear that is largely unjustified to help sell their agenda. And where fear hasn’t worked they have either berated us for being non-compliant or asked for just another 10 days, just another 2 weeks before we make things better…

It doesn’t need to be this way. The government of Bermuda is taking a different course. It has publicly said it will bring its tourism industry back online as soon as feasible. It has already started to open up in well-defined phases with a continued focus on social distancing.

Above all it has been transparent about its plans for the future. It is time our government followed the same path and clearly outlined its plans for the next 6+ months, so people can have confidence in our future. The time for hedging their bets on detail and direction is over.

It is important to remember the fable of the frog that was boiled.