High-risk inmate moved to UK

(CNS): Elmer Wright (26) who was recently given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 21-years in connection with a violent home invasion was transferred to the UK at the weekend. Wright who is considered a high risk prisoner was taken on the British Airways airbridge, Saturday, which had been arranged to help 280 Filipinos reach Manila, via London. Officials said the inmate was moved in the interest of national safety and security.

The transfer of Wright comes in the wake of false allegations of prison rioting at Northward after two inmates tested positive for the COVI-19 virus and prisoners were confined to their cells. But CNS is aware that the move had been planned for sometime. Wright has long been considered as posing a threat to prison and community safety in general. He was also accused of seriously intimidating witnesses in his case.

Wright was only the second convicted criminal who had not committed murder to be given an indeterminate life sentence. And he is now the third inmate to be transferred to the UK to serve his time there.

Wright was convicted of several offenses relating to a horrifying, violent home invasion that took place in Prospect in June 2017 including robbery, possession of a gun and various other related crimes. Wright already has a long-rap sheet with criminal convictions including those for robbery and firearms offences stretching back to when he was still a teenager.

At just 15 years old Wright was involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Bodden Town where he fired on police during his escape. Despite the lengthy jail term for ten months after his release he was involved in the crime spree which resulted in the violent, home robbery.

It is not clear how long Wright, who is a Caymanian, will be required to serve of his remaining tariff in the UK before he becomes eligible for parole for the first time in 2038. Officials did not state which prison Wright was destined for but the two previous inmate transfers were first taken to HMP Belmarsh a high security, category A men’s facility in South London.

Late last year concerns were raised about the level of gang violence in the prison understood to be fueled by drug dealing inside the walls.

Osbourne Douglas and his brother Justin Ramoon were the first two Northward prisoners to be transferred there after conviction. The brothers, who are serving life sentences for the murder of Jason Powery outside a bar in George Town in July 2015, were sent to the UK some three years ago.

Both have since been moved from Belmarsh and CNS understands they were transferred to separate facilities. They have also challenged the transfer in the courts but as a result of a number of closed door legal hearings it is not clear if the case continues to progress.

According to the release this weekend, Wright was transferred to the UK prison system under the same nineteenth century, archaic legislation, the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act of 1884, as the brothers.

Meanwhile, just two prisoners at Northward have tested positive for the current coronavirus. But the UK prison system has seen a much greater rate of transmission. It has also failed to release any significant numbers of inmates leaving the facilities overcrowded and vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

Figures from the UK Ministry of Justice released last Monday indicated that 565 members of staff and 422 prisoners tested positive at that point in 74 facilities.