GT dump continues to burn

(CNS): A deep seated vein of burning waste at the George Town landfill is continuing to cause trouble for firefighters. Crews returned to the dump Saturday morning to put out what was described by officials as a small, but challenging fire and were still there Sunday. Working alongside Department of Environmental Health staff, who are excavating and dampening down the affected area, the fire service said the fire was persistent.

This deep hotspot is said to be releasing only minimal smoke at the scene with no impact to surrounding residents and businesses but has been burning since Wednesday.

“This deep vein of fire is requiring a significant volume of mixed waste to be excavated, turned over and dampened down,” said Chief Fire Officer, Paul Walker. “Our joint crews are working hard to prevent the chance of re-ignition through their painstaking efforts.”

The landfill has faced some of its worst ever fires this year. It is now considered one of the most urgent local infrastructure problems to address. But the near-decade-long plans for the creation of a waste-to-energy facility as part of a national strategy to manage our rubbish has stalled yet again.

Even before COVID-19 came along and shut everything down the negotiations between government, the Dart owned DECCO consortium, which secured the contract, and CUC had reportedly hit a major snag. CNS understands that while DECCO was about to start the remediation work at the landfill the other central planks of the project are far from agreed among the partners.

The talks between government and its private sector partners began in October 2017 after DECCO was selected as the third bidder. But more than two years later almost none of the details of he project agreement have been revealed.

CNS recently asked the government if the COVID-19 situation created an opportunity to allow government to take a different approach, in particular making this a full public funded project to provide to not only solve the long term failings of managing the country’s rubbish but to provide new jobs and economic stimulus for Cayman as it pulls itself gradual out of lock-down

However, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he “would hate to throw-away” the current project as the government would have to start over and he would be “a real old man” by the time it was done. Even though the last two administrations have failed to move this essential work forward he said that the project should proceed.

Earlier this year he had said that there was still a chance that the proposed contract would fail but would not confirm what the main stumbling blocks were.