Grey skies and rain for Cayman this week

Red Bay on Saturday

(CNS): The forecast for the Cayman Islands is for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain and possibly thunder well into next week, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. However, this area is not under any type of hurricane watch or warning, despite rumours circulating. CINWS is predicting that a broad upper level trough over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to support cloudy skies and isolated showers across the Cayman Islands at least until Wednesday.

There will be moderate east to southeasterly winds caused by a ridge of high pressure just north of the Caribbean Sea.