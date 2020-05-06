Gov’t QC argues judge was wrong in port JR

The Cruise Port Referendum petition

(CNS): Judges on the the Court of Appeal panel put the government’s lawyer, Alan Maclean QC, through his paces on Wednesday, as he argued that Justice Tim Owen got it wrong when he found that lawmakers should have passed general legislation before creating a bespoke referendum law to provide for the people’s vote on the port. MacLean said the Constitution doesn’t specify a need for a framework law and the judge had stepped on “legislature’s territory”.

Government has filed five grounds of appeal in response to the judicial review it lost on the port referendum law earlier this year. The legal challenge to the law was filed by Shirley Roulstone from the campaign for a people’s referendum on the cruise port project.

Maclean spent more than three hours arguing the grounds on Wednesday morning at a hearing that took place via Zoom, which involved lawyers representing Roulstone and the National Trust, who were party to the original judicial review.

But MacLean was essentially making just one point in his submissions: that section 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution, which provides for a people-initiated referendum triggered by a petition from 25% of the electorate, does not specify any requirement for a framework, or general, law to support individual referendum laws and the judge erred when he found that it did.

While it is clear that some form of guiding law is needed and government itself has admitted it would be helpful and intends to pass one, Maclean claimed that Justice Owen went too far by saying that without it there could not be a fair election, and so it would be unconstitutional to pass tailored referendum laws each time a petition reached the 25% target for a public vote.

The judge had found that the inference had to be that section 70 requires a basic supporting law that covers the general issues surrounding people-initiated referendums from the rules surrounding the collection of signatures and how they are to be verified, otherwise it could be a free for all, undermining the democratic principle it is supposed to support.

Maclean suggested that during the judicial review the judge had asked himself the wrong questions and so had ended up in the wrong place, “losing his way” in his judgement.

He said Justice Owen had come up with a “gold-plated solution” in a misguided interpretation of the Constitution, which says nothing about how the law should be constructed to provide for these types of referendums. The government’s lawyer argued that there is no consensus on the concept of what is a truly fair or effective vote.

Fair voting, he claimed, was open to interpretation and it was up to the legislature to decide how votes were conducted, but the judge had determined that without a framework law no vote would ever be fair. However, Maclean told the appeal judges as they grilled him on his arguments that there was more than one way to skin a cat and Justice Owen had completely chucked out one way, which was the bespoke legislation.

But Maclean accepted, when quizzed by the appeal judges, that his argument also meant that ‘anything goes’ provided you could get to the polls, no matter how unfair the bespoke law might be. And that was a real possibility without a guiding framework, a point made during judicial review.

With no new information in the arguments for the appeal, Maclean effectively re-presented the government’s original case, pointing out where he disagreed with the judge’s findings, and pressed the panel to allow the appeal.

He also asked them to address the issue of the judge ordering the law to be quashed. Maclean argued that there was no need for the judge to make such a direction to lawmakers and a direction was all that was required.

The appeal is, in many respects, now largely irrelevant as the premier has said that the port project will not be going ahead during the remainder of this term as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he had justified the time and public money being expended on the appeal over the need to address what he said was the major constitutional question of whether or not the courts should be allowed to override laws made by the legislature, even, it seems, when they may be unconstitutional.

The appeal continues on Thursday.