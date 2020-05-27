Governor urges ‘realism’ on airlift flights

Governor Martyn Roper at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper stressed Wednesday that the flights going in and out of the Cayman Islands at present are evacuation airlifts to help people who are stranded with no work or money get home, given the widespread border closures across the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Raising concerns that people were seeking to use the flights to take trips, he said they needed to be realistic in their expectations.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing about the status of the various evacuation flights, he said the travel hotline was receiving increasing requests from people wanting to go out and then come back.

“These are emergency evacuation flights and if you are going to go out… if you are going to the UK, you are going to have to go… into quarantine for 14 days and then when you come back here, you will have to go into quarantine,” he said, adding that it was important that people were realistic about their objectives.

He said that his office had obtained the agreement of the Indian government for a flight there in the next three weeks and a date will be provided shortly. He said the next British Airways air-bridge remains on the cards for the first week of June and that government continues to discuss flights to Colombia, Jamaica and possibly another flight to Canada in July.