Gov’t revenue plummets to record low

(CNS): Following a very successful start to the year and a bigger than expected surplus in the first quarter, everything changed in just one month for government revenues. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart reported on Wednesday that after spending $68 million but collecting only $23 million, a drop of $26 million on what was budgeted, government ran up a record-breaking deficit of $45 million in April alone.

“That is a very scary number,” McTaggart said, as he outlined the rocky road ahead for public finances at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing. “It surpasses any single monthly deficit that we have ever experienced in the history of this country by a very, very wide margin.”

As his ministry now works on re-forcasting the budget for 2020/2021, McTaggart said government had also “burned through 38.5 million of the cash reserves”. And he said the worst was yet to come, noting that government was facing the loss of a quarter of its revenue.

Depending on the success of the stimulus measures, revenues “could contract to between $632 million to $649 million for the year”, he said.

But the situation will be compounded by the fact that government is also increasing spending on COVID-19 related issues, from the acquisition of personal protective equipment to cash support for those in need. “With the increased spending required to manage the COVID-19 crisis, government could be faced with a deficit of $250 million,” McTaggart warned.

The earliest that government can reasonably expect to return to a fiscal surplus will be in 2022, and that is only if everything falls on the positive side of government’s proposed plan. As a result the ministry will be seeking access to a new line of credit and will be calling for submissions from financial institutions shortly to fund the half a billion dollars the finance minister believes may be needed.

“In light of the significant deterioration in government’s fiscal performance and in order to give the country the financial security and build the resilience that we need, Cabinet last week authorised the Ministry of Finance to issue a request for proposal for the establishment of a standby line of credit in the amount of $500 million for a period of 18 months,” said McTaggart.

“This line of credit will be utilized, or drawn down, only if we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of having exhausted all of the cash reserves available to us,” the minister said. He explained that Cayman may not need it but it was sensible to put it in place so the government would have quick access to money if it needed.

However, McTaggart estimated that government currently has enough cash in the bank to meet most of its expected expenses over the coming months until well into next year. He said both the Legislative Assembly and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will need to approve this giant overdraft facility for government.

Despite the massive decline in government revenue last month, which will also be replicated in May, McTaggart remained optimistic that the implementation of government’s stimulus package and the resilience of the Cayman people will see the country through the coming months of fiscal chaos.

The minister said he remained committed to the prudent management of the public purse. He added that Cayman had become a beacon to the region and in the latest credit report from Moody’s last month, the agency upheld Cayman’s Aa3 credit rating.

“Prudent government planning has left the islands with fiscal space to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” McTaggart said, quoting from the Moody’s report.

“Arguably, even the world’s largest debt rating agency has confidence in our little islands and our government,” he added.