Aristophanes Duckpond writes: Getting the balance right in tackling the rapidly evolving early phase of this pandemic was a very difficult, perhaps nearly impossible, job. Most of us are law-abiding, and being law-abiding we complied with the pandemic-related restrictions government imposed without much grumbling or resistance.

Our understanding, support and sometimes tolerance was appropriate and necessary in order for our politicians to be able to do the very difficult job then facing them.

In general, and in comparison with other parts of the world, we have fared very well, but that does not mean that government is beyond constructive criticism.

The following paragraphs set out: 1) the need for government to focus on building pandemic resilience going forward, including the need for government to be more effective in eradicating the virus, while at the same time limiting restrictions on the law-abiding, 2) the standards to which we should hold government accountable going forward, and 3) areas in which government’s actions have been understandably less than perfect to date and therefore require reconsideration and redress.

We are now nearly eight weeks into local COVID-19 related restrictions. Most of us are better informed now than we were at the outset. Far more scientific, medical and economic information is now available. Even more information will become available over the coming 6-12 weeks as the initial results of properly conducted double-blind drug and vaccine trials start to emerge, and the successes and failures of other countries strategies become clear.

That information will allow government to re-focus its efforts to prioritise long-term pandemic resilience, rather than just short term virus suppression.

The concept of pandemic resilience starts with a recognition that this virus and others like it will be with us for the indeterminate future. It envisages a holistic framework for designing and building out a new normal that will allow us to prosper once again. It also requires the development of a new paradigm for the way that government interacts with the public as well as local and global enterprise in solving the problems of COVID-19 and its sequelae.

Building pandemic resilience for the long term will require a more transparent, proactive and targeted approach than we have seen to date. It will also require government to adopt an more transparent and proactive approach with respect to how government maintains public confidence and support, safeguards our freedom and safety, and lessens the risks created by the ill-informed, lawless and reckless among us.

Government responded quickly to the reckless actions of the lawless few in the early days of Cayman’s pandemic response, both through education and enforcement. In reacting quickly, and no doubt with the best of intentions, government occasionally used very blunt instruments to restrict the freedom of everyone, rather than implementing more selective solutions to specifically target those who posed the risk.

Such blunt instruments, including the convenient example of the blanket prohibition on waterfront activities, unfortunately had an entirely out of proportion impact on the 99%+ of us who are law abiding and virtually no effect on the lawless. As we have seen from the police reports, the lawless simply moved their reckless gatherings and activities from the beaches to the back of bars, cock fights and elsewhere less in the view of the police.

What then is the proper metric to measure the government’s actions in relation to the loss of freedom by the law abiding on the one hand and the detection and deterrence of behaviour that puts the community at unreasonable risk on the other.

Our Constitution provides that any restrictions government places on our freedoms during this pandemic should be rational and should not go further than the minimum reasonably necessary to limit viral transmission, among other things.

In a presentation on 8 May 2020, the New Zealand Attorney General appropriately stated the lawful limits of government action in relation to COVID-19. He was speaking in New Zealand about the limits imposed by the New Zealand Bill of Rights, but the same principles apply in Cayman:

To be lawful, [limits on our rights and freedoms] must be reasonable limits that are demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society. This means the measures must serve a sufficiently important objective, and be proportionate (in that they are rationally connected to the purpose, limit the rights no more than is reasonably necessary, and are in due proportion to the importance of the objective).

In relation to the detection and deterrence of behaviour that puts the community at unreasonable risk, there are many efficacy-enhancing measures that could and should be implemented here in Cayman.

By way of example using New Zealand’s success story once again, that government introduced a web-based system allowing the public to notify the authorities of breaches of their COVID-19 restrictions. That web-based system operates in parallel with their equivalent of our 911 system and transmits reports directly to a dedicated response unit.

The New Zealand system has been effective in enhancing intelligence-based policing and limiting lawless behaviour without either straining police resources or punishing the vast majority of law-abiding people. That result was achieved even though the number of police per capita in New Zealand is a fraction of what it is in Cayman. For those interested, a starting point for looking at this approach is found here.

Coherence, as an element of rationality, is another aspect of government’s overall response to the pandemic that we should be continuously examining going forward. In this regard, there is room for improvement.

For example, on the one hand, any of us who dare to put a risk-free socially distanced toe on the water side of the high-water line at any time of day or night, face a year in prison. On the other hand, our public health authorities seem unwilling to implement frequent testing as a condition of front line employment for food handlers and other front line workers who, if infected with the virus, would pose a significant threat to a large number of us.

That juxtaposition suggests that government’s thinking about, and handling of, proportionate measures to limit COVID-19 is not joined up at the moment, to say the least.

Rationality and proportionality are also relevant to the level of PCR testing we are doing. PCR testing will be at the heart of achieving pandemic resilience for the foreseeable future.

The expert advice is that in the absence of an effective vaccine, effective testing for individual immunity or a universally deployed app that identifies potential exposure to infectious persons, we will need to have the capacity to test everyone on the front line every few days and everyone in the community every 30 days at a minimum.

This is what the experts at Harvard say needs to be done in order to ensure the rapid eradication of the virus in a US context (see here). There is no reason to believe that the same type of analysis regarding optimal testing capacity does not apply here. Achieving that level of testing would require us to have the capacity to do something like 2,000 tests per day.

At present we have nearly 100,000 test kits that will expire in about 7 months, but we are a very long way from achieving the testing levels required. For those interested, the pandemic strategy group at Harvard has published a considerable amount of useful information on rational approaches to virus eradication and pandemic resilience that can be accessed here.

To date, government has indicated an intention to achieve something like 400 tests per day, as of this week, and hopefully more in the future. Achieving anything like 2,000 tests per day will require a significant increase in the amount of PCR testing equipment and lab facilities that we have. It will also require us to train or bring in sufficient staff to operate that equipment using multiple shifts on the 24/7 basis that it should be used.

Given that the significant restrictions now affecting all aspects of our lives will continue to apply 24/7 until the virus is eradicated, it seems entirely reasonable for us to expect that government will do whatever is necessary to rapidly ramp up testing capacity to the 2,000 tests per day with commensurate contact tracing, etc., that is required to get us out of confinement in the shortest time possible. Hopefully, that is in the works and will be delivered soon.

Decisions made on the basis of binary, on/off thinking also need to be reviewed and curtailed going forward. A convenient case in point relates to the curfew-based prolonged denial of access to all waterfront areas that seems to have been implemented using a novel interpretation of s.49 of the Police Law.

Leaving aside issues of legality, that restriction was undoubtedly introduced with the best of intentions and with the information available at the time. However, at this point in time, any reasonable justification for continuing the 24/7 prohibition of socially distanced walking along the shoreline for exercise is exceedingly difficult to see.

There is also another consideration that seems to have been completely overlooked in the decision to prohibit socially distanced usage of all areas of the shoreline. That issue is safety.

For many of us who live in the Eastern Districts and other areas where there are no safe roadside areas to walk, the coastline has always been our safe place to walk. Many of us reside in areas where the only nearby road has a speed limit of 50 mph, with people now driving on those roads at 60 or 70mph.

Many more of us live in areas with narrow roads and 25mph or 30mph speed limits where too many people are now driving 50 or more as they know police resources have been reassigned away from road traffic enforcement.

We are therefore left to choose between giving up walking or risking being killed or injured. That is neither rational nor proportionate, particularly when there is no evidence that the current shoreline restrictions have decreased the incidence of unlawful gatherings, rather than simply moving them elsewhere.

In an ideal world government ought to have found alternatives that would minimise the likelihood of dangerous gatherings while allowing people to safely walk the shoreline for exercise or have a solitary swim in the sea.

By way of example and suggestion, if socially distanced walking for exercise was permitted along the shoreline between the hours of 5:30am and 8:00am for no more than the 90 minutes exercise time currently allowed, that would satisfy the exercise requirements of a large percentage of us who walk for exercise but cannot safely walk on the roadside near our homes.

Such an early morning window for socially distanced shoreline exercise would not be an attractive time for beach parties, but it would permit morning exercise without either risking public health, or unduly stretching police resources.

We understand and accept that some restrictions will be necessary for a prolonged period. We simply ask government to re-focus on pandemic resilience, provide greater transparency and adopt only proportionate targeted restrictions.

Proportionate targeted restrictions are also much more likely to be seen by the public as both reasonable and lawful, and therefore are more likely to be accepted by the public over the long term that we face.