George Town dump burning again

CIFS officer battles dump fire (file photo)

(CNS): Officials from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) confirmed Friday that another small but deep-seated fire had been discovered at the top of the George Town Landfill at around 4pm. DEH said the Cayman Islands Fire Service was on scene and while the fire “is relatively under control”, it was issuing light smoke. The police helicopter has also been deployed to survey the fire.

The fire comes in the wake of one of the most tenacious fires ever at the dump in February, which took weeks to extinguish. Check back to CNS for more on the latest burning at the dump.