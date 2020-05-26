Food bank sees seven-fold increase in need

Recipients line up to receive groceries at a recent distribution by the Cayman Food Bank

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Food bank has seen a massive increase in the number of people in need of their support since the COVID-19 shutdown. The charity has been distributing food to hundreds of people who need it on Wednesdays and Saturdays from the First Assembly of God car park. According to officials, they have seen a seven-fold increase in people attending and are struggling to keep up.



Marie Eden, the director of operations for the local food bank, explained how challenging things are becoming.

“We went from seeing 100 families a week to 700 and more and it’s growing,” she said. “On one recent Saturday, more than 300 people were given bags of food. Toward the end of the distribution, it looked as if some people might be turned away empty handed, but the volunteers scoured the agency’s pantry and were able to provide some food to everyone in line.”

But Eden said she’s not sure whether that will continue to be possible. “We’re constantly asking for donations,” she said. “The community has been stepping up, but we don’t know how long that will last.”

The food bank is being supported by a group of UCCI student volunteers who are using the work to also help them with the credits required for their social work courses. "We wouldn't be able to do this without them," Eden said.

Given the current circumstance, students are getting a taste of the type of work they might have to do in their future careers. Maureen Brooks, the fieldwork education liaison for UCCI’s social work programme, said students are getting a good look at the role of social work in a crisis.

“They are seeing and understanding how to deal with people who may not have been in a situation like this before, who now may be embarrassed, or some even angry, about having to come to look for food,” she said. “It’s a good experience for social work students to know how to respond to the different emotions people demonstrate in situations like this.”

The students are helping with some administrative work, but they are also putting food bags together and distributing them.

Estefanie Barnett, one of the students who helped collect info from the clients and hand out the vouchers for the food, said her parents ran a charter company before the virus shutdown, so she understood how so many people have been thrust into needing assistance. Helping at the food bank, she said, “is rewarding, but at the same time humbling”.

Her colleague, Rochella Moya, said the experience has been eye opening. “It just shows you that a lot of people out there are in need,” Moya said. “It allows us to see what we would do in a crisis situation. When you talk about it in class it’s completely different.”

Felicia Robinson, director of UCCI’s social work programme, said this is the first time students have done some of their required fieldwork hours at the Cayman Food Bank. Just before the shelter-in-place order was effected to protect people from the coronavirus she was talking with the food bank about having students help the organisation with client assessments and administrative work.

When the 12 government programmes where students do their fieldwork shut down, the partnership with the food bank was cemented. Robinson said that once the crisis is over, she plans to continue to use the Cayman Food Bank as an avenue for her students to get experience.