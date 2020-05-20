Flags fly at half-mast for Olive Miller

Olive Miller, OBE

(CNS Local Life): Cayman Islands National Flags ares being flown at half-mast today at all government buildings to honour Caymanian cultural icon, Olive Miller, OBE, who passed away on Tuesday, 19 May, aged 98. Mrs Miller filled her long life with service to others, as a missionary, a pioneer in the news media in the Cayman Islands, and as a Justice of the Peace, serving in Juvenile Court and as Chairman of the Bench, as well as helping to organise numerous charities and community events.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life