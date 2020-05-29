First green turtle nest spotted early
(CNS): Department of Environment researchers have documented the first wild green turtle nest of the 2020 nesting season. The nest was spotted on Grand Cayman on 26 May, which is unusually early, as over the past 21 years of sea turtle monitoring only two other green turtle nests were found this early in the year. Typically, green turtle nesting season begins in mid to late June and peaks in August.
The nest was identified as a green sea turtle by the tracks left by the mother turtle but this will be confirmed when the nest is evaluated after hatching.
In other turtle news, an adult female loggerhead and a juvenile green turtle were rescued on Grand Cayman beaches this week with the help of the public.
On Wednesday, 27 May, the Roulstone family discovered the juvenile green turtle on Seven Mile Beach. Waves had washed the turtle over a ledge of beach rock, where it became trapped in shallow water near shore. After consulting with the DoE, the family moved the turtle over the rock ledge, allowing it to return safely to the open sea.
And last Friday a beachfront resident and DoE Deputy Director Timothy Austin found the loggerhead turtle during the nesting monitoring. The adult female, which was at least 300lbs, was trapped in a rock pool that she had entered while returning to the sea after nesting. She was also released healthy and unharmed into the sea.
All sea turtles in the Cayman Islands are protected under the National Conservation Law. Anyone who sees an injured or dead turtle is asked to contact the DoE before handling or transporting it:
DoE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr: 916-4271
DoE Turtle Hotline: 938-NEST (938-6378)
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature