First green turtle nest spotted early

A loggerhead turtle is given a helping had to find its way back to the sea

Tracks mark the first green turtle nest of the season

(CNS): Department of Environment researchers have documented the first wild green turtle nest of the 2020 nesting season. The nest was spotted on Grand Cayman on 26 May, which is unusually early, as over the past 21 years of sea turtle monitoring only two other green turtle nests were found this early in the year. Typically, green turtle nesting season begins in mid to late June and peaks in August.

The nest was identified as a green sea turtle by the tracks left by the mother turtle but this will be confirmed when the nest is evaluated after hatching.

In other turtle news, an adult female loggerhead and a juvenile green turtle were rescued on Grand Cayman beaches this week with the help of the public.

On Wednesday, 27 May, the Roulstone family discovered the juvenile green turtle on Seven Mile Beach. Waves had washed the turtle over a ledge of beach rock, where it became trapped in shallow water near shore. After consulting with the DoE, the family moved the turtle over the rock ledge, allowing it to return safely to the open sea.

And last Friday a beachfront resident and DoE Deputy Director Timothy Austin found the loggerhead turtle during the nesting monitoring. The adult female, which was at least 300lbs, was trapped in a rock pool that she had entered while returning to the sea after nesting. She was also released healthy and unharmed into the sea.