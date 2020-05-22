Fire service back at the dump
The small fire at the George Town landfill that was discovered Wednesday and believed to have been extinguished completely by last night has flared up again. The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) has reported that it was called back to the George Town Landfill site early this morning (Friday, 22 May) to deal with smoke coming from the same area of the dump.
CIFS said in a release Friday morning that Department of Environmental Health (DEH) staff saw that the area was smouldering during morning inspections and called the fire service at 7.15am.
There were no flames but smoke was emanating from the same area of the site affected by the small fire this week, the release said.
“It is not unusual to have a vein of deep seated fire between compacted layers smoulder and re-emerge,” said Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker. “This is precisely why we keep equipment on site in the days after a landfill incident to allow us to quickly deploy. I wish to thank DEH colleagues for their continued close cooperation in dealing with this challenging matter.”
CIFS and DEH crews will continue work to excavate and dampen down the affected area and bring the incident to a full resolution swiftly.
Alright geniuses, last night wind speeds had picked up and before you laid your head down for the night did it occur to you that the small fire you supposedly extinguished might reignite? It occurred to me so I wasn’t surprised to find out that it did. Does anyone out there worry like me that it might blow up? I am not a scientist but all that pressure building up must have to go somewhere eventually. Is there anyone out there qualified to answer this question?
Shouldn’t the workers have some form of personal protective equipment…
Nah, like a jerky they’re fully preserved with just right amount of Dump-smoked flavor.
Time to open a fire station at the dump