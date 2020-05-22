Fire service back at the dump

CIFS and DEH tackle dump fire (file photo)

The small fire at the George Town landfill that was discovered Wednesday and believed to have been extinguished completely by last night has flared up again. The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) has reported that it was called back to the George Town Landfill site early this morning (Friday, 22 May) to deal with smoke coming from the same area of the dump.

CIFS said in a release Friday morning that Department of Environmental Health (DEH) staff saw that the area was smouldering during morning inspections and called the fire service at 7.15am.

There were no flames but smoke was emanating from the same area of the site affected by the small fire this week, the release said.

“It is not unusual to have a vein of deep seated fire between compacted layers smoulder and re-emerge,” said Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker. “This is precisely why we keep equipment on site in the days after a landfill incident to allow us to quickly deploy. I wish to thank DEH colleagues for their continued close cooperation in dealing with this challenging matter.”

CIFS and DEH crews will continue work to excavate and dampen down the affected area and bring the incident to a full resolution swiftly.