Fire crews still at smoldering dump

CIFS battles dump fire (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health are still working to battle a small but stubborn, deep-seated fire at the George Town dump. On Tuesday officials said the crews were excavating, turning and dampening the vein of burning mixed waste which has been smoldering since Thursday, 21 May.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said, “Deep-seated fires can be challenging to resolve but it’s important to do so thoroughly, however small the fire may be, to ensure it doesn’t have a chance to escalate further. I wish to thank the joint team for their persistent and meticulous efforts to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”