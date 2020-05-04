Ex-cop jailed for 3 years in scam case

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Daniel Meeks (34), a former police officer with the RCIPS for six years and the Jamaican police before that, has been jailed for three years. While the court dockets have been drastically reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, cases are still being heard over Zoom. Meeks, who had been remanded in custody since he was convicted in February of misconduct in public office, appeared via video link for sentencing last week.

The former cop was found guilty of conning an elderly woman into putting his name on her home ownership papers. While Meeks’ name was removed from the deeds before he was able to take anything from his victim, Justice Linda Dobbs found that he had used his position as a police officer to take advantage of the vulnerable woman.

During the trial, which Justice Dobbs presided over without a jury, the court heard how Meeks had responded to a domestic incident at the victim’s home in Palm Dale, George Town, in November 2017.

Vernice Johnson, who was 71 years old at the time, was having challenges with her daughter, who had mental health issues, which led her to call 911. After her daughter was arrested, Meeks began going back to the woman’s home while off duty, taking gifts. Within the space of a week he had manipulated Johnson, who could not read very well, into signing papers that added him to the deeds of her house and land worth more than $270,000.