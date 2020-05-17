Evacuation flight to Manila next weekend

(CNS): The governor’s office is continuing to help organise evacuation flights into and out of the Cayman Islands. But from next Friday, 22 May, any work permit holders returning to Cayman will need to pay for the mandatory 14 days quarantine at one of government’s isolation facilities themselves, though what that cost is has not been revealed.

At Friday’s press briefing, Governor Martyn Roper said there would be an evacuation flight to Manila in the Philippines via British Airways next Saturday, 23 May. This flight is for Filipino nationals wanting to get home but will not bring anyone into the Cayman Islands. The flight, which costs US$1,850, will stop at London but no one can get off there.

People who have registered with the travel hotline about a flight to the Philippines will be sent details, and the governor discouraged anyone from calling the hotline now as the flight is expected to be full. He said that all passengers are encouraged to wear masks.

Roper said his office is in discussions about another air-bridge flight from London, which will likely happen in early June, and they were also looking at more flights in June, July and particularly August because of students needing to travel to the UK to get back to school or university.

The governor’s office remains in contact with Indian authorities about a flight to India, he said. They also expect to help organise more flights to Miami but not to any other destinations in the US, so people needing to go elsewhere in the US are encouraged to find a connecting flight.

Everyone returning from overseas, including those travelling on to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman, must isolate at one of government’s mandatory isolation facilities on Grand Cayman. But while work permit holders must pay for this themselves, there is no cost for Caymanians and permanent residents, government confirmed in a release on Friday.

As has been the practice for several weeks, at the end of the 14-day period everyone isolating will be tested for COVID-19 and must receive a negative test result before they will be allowed to leave the facility or go on to the Sister Islands.

Anyone heading to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman following quarantine and having tested negative, must then head directly to the airport.