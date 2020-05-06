Driver 2x over limit after rear-end crash

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bodden Town on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he showed a alcohol reading of .243% following a rear-end crash Tuesday evening. Police were called to the scene of the collision at around 7pm on Bodden Town Road near Cherry Tree Drive.

Police said a brown Chevrolet Colorado had crashed into the back of a blue Nissan Skyline travelling east after it slowed down to accommodate a turning vehicle ahead. The Nissan Skyline received extensive damage while the Chevrolet Colorado sustained only minor damage.

A roadside breath test was conducted for both drivers; one was more than two times over the legal limit and was arrested. While in custody the man complained of pain to his arm and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released. He was later bailed pending further investigations.

Police have not said which vehicle the DUI suspect was driving.

This was one of four collisions that took place on Tuesday. The curfew and social restrictions imposed as part of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have had very little impact on the high rate of collisions on local roads.