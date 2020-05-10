DoE sill watching out for stingrays

DoE staff hand feed rays at the Sandbar (Photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has continued to watch out for the stingrays over the last two months since tourist trips to the Sandbar stopped. Staff from the DoE check on the rays, offering them a little human interaction and supplementing their diet. Until the marine restrictions are lifted and people can go back to Stingray City, the DoE is reinforcing the rays’ association between boats, humans and food with regular feeding.

According to a DoE report, the rays appear happy to see the DoE researchers when they arrive, and as many as 26 have turned up while DoE staff were in the water feeding them. The boats visit 10am and 1pm daily and feed between 5lbs and 20lbs of food to the rays, depending on the numbers. Researchers stay for around half an hour doing intermittent counts of the rays in between feeding.

The work of the department will ensure that when private boats are allowed to return to the much-loved spot, the rays will still be there and happy to see the visitors and what they have to offer. While it may be some time before tourists return, locals still enjoy the unique attraction.