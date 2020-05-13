DoE nets suspect poachers off NWP

Marine life thought to have been poached, recovered by the DoE, May 2020

(CNS): Two West Bay men can expect to be prosecuted after they were reportedly caught poaching by Department of Environment conservation officers on Monday. The DoE officers were on boat patrol in the Marine Park Zone near North West Point in the district when they found the men in the water taking marine life and using an unlicensed speargun.

The officers recovered 25 fish of various species and two lobsters, one of which was a protected species. The fish were seized and will be donated to local charities while the homemade speargun was also taken by the officers.

The two men were escorted to shore, where they were warned for intended prosecution for several breaches of the National Conservation Law.