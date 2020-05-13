DoE nets suspect poachers off NWP
(CNS): Two West Bay men can expect to be prosecuted after they were reportedly caught poaching by Department of Environment conservation officers on Monday. The DoE officers were on boat patrol in the Marine Park Zone near North West Point in the district when they found the men in the water taking marine life and using an unlicensed speargun.
The officers recovered 25 fish of various species and two lobsters, one of which was a protected species. The fish were seized and will be donated to local charities while the homemade speargun was also taken by the officers.
The two men were escorted to shore, where they were warned for intended prosecution for several breaches of the National Conservation Law.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
We need a permanent marine patrol in West Bay, need I say more?.
This is what you get when the boot heel of Government continuously steps on the neck of hungry Caymanian people. Open up our Country now!
Disgusting our culture our caymanian freedom.shakine again by.the new colnnest trying to recolinise use all.wherer are your shackles a hole.we the real caymanians have had a nuf of your wannabe slavemastermind.go awhey.enuf is enuf dam colanist it’s our not your culture and island.8
I guess important crime issues are already solved.
Good work guys. Keep it up. And don’t worry, you will never be popular with the people who think they are more entitled to take anything from anywhere at anytime. You are doing the RIGHT thing. Thank you.
Nothing will happen to them.
caymankind
Well done Alden, this is on you. The people are hungry.
no-one goes hungry in cayman. overeating is your problem if anything
Normally I support the detection and prosecution of poachers and “rapers of the seas” but under these circumstances, I would prefer a hungry man poaching fish instead of stealing from others to feed himself and maybe his family.
DoE can ignore when they want (and they do), these times should call for their discretion. Take the speargun (they’ll make another one anyway) and give them a stern warning but leave them with the fish to eat or sell.
They have IGNORED Cabinet Ministers purchasing wild turtle for years so I don’t see why they can’t in this case !
No, not unacceptable. Poaching is stealing. You are stealing fish from your future. And not to mention poaching fish that are in trouble like the Parrot
don’t use the hungry excuse nonsense….if they are hungry nau or red cross will deliver food in a matter of hours
Look how tiny that spotted lobster is! Lock them up!
These guys are not doing this “to feed their family”. They could fish from shore like everyone else. Fine them !,
Can anyone explain why KYD$3000/1 year in jail curfew breach wasn’t one of the other additional charges? Hello?!?
They maybe need to feed their hungry family and that was a last resort And along comes the real Bad guys (THE COPS) I feel sorry for them and that will just be the start. Instead of charging them the GOV should make sure they have food to eat and HELP them instead of FEEDING STING RAYS Sting rays are not on lock down
Unfortunately, that is not the case with poachers who take fish from a Marine Park. If they were caught fishing off the shore somewhere which is not a protected area, you could have argued the “feeding the family” point.
But taking protected species out of a Marine Park? Nope.
….during a curfew banning all Marine Activities.
What part of ‘Marine Park’ don’t you understand?
Unless they get 15 years in prison, these arrests will have no effect on saving marine life in the Parks. The existing slap on the wrist ‘punishments’ need to be replaced with proper draconian consequences.
If someone breaks into your house to steal your belongings to sell because they don’t have money and need to feed their family are you going to call “the real Bad guys” or will you feel sorry for them?
No government on earth is responsible for taking care of of its people. If you can’t get a job and feed yourself like everybody else you are redundant. If you are an expat Caymanians would be crying bloody murder. If your a Caymanian you should be ashamed.