CPR lawyers defend judge’s ruling

Lawyer Kate McClymont with her client, Shirley Roulstone

(CNS): The judge presiding over the successful legal challenge by Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, to the bill government passed last year paving the way for a people’s vote did not get it wrong when he found it was unconstitutional, lawyer Chris Butler said Thursday.

Outlining a catalogue of problems with the legislation, he defended the decision by Justice Tim Owen, who quashed the law earlier this year.

Although there will not be a referendum this year on the subject, as government has said the cruise port project is no longer on its agenda for the remainder of this administration, Premier Alden McLaughlin said recently that the government had pursued the appeal against the court’s findings to defend a principle.

But the case was argued over the last two days, via Zoom, in detail and Butler, in his defence of the Grand Court’s decision, once again raised the catalogue of problems that the Port Referendum Law, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly last October, had presented, from campaign financing to voter registration.

Instructed by the local firm Broadhursts and attorney Kate McClymont to help the campaigners, Butler pressed the point that it was clear government needed a general, or framework law, to guide all people-initiated referendums to ensure the process was fair. He argued that a basic law would govern the process from the launch of a petition to the information supplied by government, all of which was absent in this case.

Butler argued that the judge in the judicial review had rightly concluded that a general law was required to provide the structural safeguard for a more neutral approach and address the massive flaws present in the legislation that was enacted. He warned that setting the ground rules vote-by-vote, which is what the government did in this case, undermines the constitutional provision for a people’s vote.

Butler pointed out that legislators will already have an inherent bias against such direct democracy, which takes major policy decisions out of their hands and into those of the people. Therefore, a government campaigning against a petition and then a people-led vote would have every reason to tip the rules in their favour.

The omission of campaign finance rules in the Port Referendum Law was a deliberate choice, Butler told the appeal court, which resulted in the government outspending the referendum campaigners in the case by six times. They also got access to some 4,000 free adverts on state-run media, in this case Radio Cayman, illustrating the significant bias this law created in relation to the proposed people’s vote.

Butler also argued that the government directly mislead the people because there was no rule to prevent them from doing so in the absence of a general law. For example, the government had claimed that it would relocate or grow ten times the amount of coral lost through dredging, which was simply not possible. He also pointed to the incorrect claims government had made in its brochures over the economic losses, which were way off from reality.

While Butler completed his response to the government appeal, the public streaming was lost during the time Alan Maclean QC made his rebuttal on behalf of government. From what we were able to view, however, the government attorney argued that the government had a right to bias because it was its policy decision and it had campaigned to build a cruise port during previous elections.

Although the case ended Thursday, the appeal court did not state when the judges on the panel would deliver their decision.