COVID tests surpass 10,000 with just 3 positives
(CNS): There were just three new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed that more than 10,000 people in the Cayman Islands have now been tested for the virus. Two of the latest positive results were samples from the front-line workers screening programme and the third was from a contact of another positive person. The positive samples came in a batch of 359, the rest of which were negative.
Cayman has now recorded 140 cases of the coronavirus. There are currently 72 active cases. One person is symptomatic but has not been admitted to hospital. There are 108 people in the government’s quarantine facilities and 242 people self-isolating under the supervision of public health.
Dr Lee said that 13% of construction workers have now been tested, and explained that the testing programme for these workers is not a clearance process but a sampling. Given public concerns that those in the sector were going back onto sites before their test results were in, Dr Lee said that the purpose of testing was to measure the prevalence of the virus among this group.
While those who are positive will be removed from sites and isolated as they are discovered, the testing is not a clearance programme, as the government does not have the capacity to test all of the 8,000 or more construction workers before it can reopen.
However, Dr Lee said that so far, of all of the groups that public health has tested those in construction have yielded the least positives.
Pleased with the relatively low numbers from the screening, Premier Alden McLaughlin said government will be lifting many more restrictions next week. He said Cabinet would meet on Thursday to discuss the shelter-in-place order review. If the trend continues, the balance of the construction sector will reopen Monday, along with the rest of retail businesses.
The premier also said that more social restrictions will be eased, which he said would be revealed on Friday after Cabinet has approved the new soft curfew rules. “Things are going well and the government’s plan about reopening the economy continues on track,” he said.
See the press briefing on CIGTV below:
Just wondering. With so many of the positive results coming from persons who have had contact with previously infected persons are they not doing the social distancing thing and if they are why is it not working? You can be arrested for being at the beach not on your day because you maybe might get infected but not arrested if you get in contact with a known infected person and actually catch it? So my question is: if you catch it from a known infected person, test positive, take a few weeks off at home(not in a self paid government facility), then test negative can you go to the beach on any day after that if you are an expat? I am being a little sarcastic but still. My point is if you return to Cayman you must be in a government run facility for two weeks because you might have it and infect someone else but if you have it you can stay home and infect anyone who comes by and they do. It just seems like CIG just wants to punish people who want to come back to Cayman and make them pay for it if your an expat but if you already have it and are on Cayman just say you will stay home. How about thinking it would be OK to return to Cayman and just stay home and self Quarantine? Might help get the economy back sooner.