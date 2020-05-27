COVID tests surpass 10,000 with just 3 positives

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): There were just three new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed that more than 10,000 people in the Cayman Islands have now been tested for the virus. Two of the latest positive results were samples from the front-line workers screening programme and the third was from a contact of another positive person. The positive samples came in a batch of 359, the rest of which were negative.

Cayman has now recorded 140 cases of the coronavirus. There are currently 72 active cases. One person is symptomatic but has not been admitted to hospital. There are 108 people in the government’s quarantine facilities and 242 people self-isolating under the supervision of public health.

Dr Lee said that 13% of construction workers have now been tested, and explained that the testing programme for these workers is not a clearance process but a sampling. Given public concerns that those in the sector were going back onto sites before their test results were in, Dr Lee said that the purpose of testing was to measure the prevalence of the virus among this group.

While those who are positive will be removed from sites and isolated as they are discovered, the testing is not a clearance programme, as the government does not have the capacity to test all of the 8,000 or more construction workers before it can reopen.

However, Dr Lee said that so far, of all of the groups that public health has tested those in construction have yielded the least positives.

Pleased with the relatively low numbers from the screening, Premier Alden McLaughlin said government will be lifting many more restrictions next week. He said Cabinet would meet on Thursday to discuss the shelter-in-place order review. If the trend continues, the balance of the construction sector will reopen Monday, along with the rest of retail businesses.

The premier also said that more social restrictions will be eased, which he said would be revealed on Friday after Cabinet has approved the new soft curfew rules. “Things are going well and the government’s plan about reopening the economy continues on track,” he said.