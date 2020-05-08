COVID-19 testing slowed as people miss slots

CMO Dr John Lee at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Essential and other front-line workers who are now part of the test screening programme have slowed down the hoped-for surge in results after some failed to turn up for test appointments, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Thursday. While government was hoping to ratchet up COVID-19 tests to levels that will inform the re-opening plans and remove front-line workers that test positive, people failing to show up has slowed things down.

The CMO reported two new positive cases at the daily briefing on Thursday, one from a returning traveller in quarantine and the second taken from a contact of a person who has previously tested positive. But there were just 74 negative results, as the testing numbers fell from previous highs this week.

Dr Lee said that the most healthcare workers have now been tested, along with prison staff and inmates. But as police and fire officers, other uniform staff and supermarket workers are now being invited in for testing, people have been failing to show up for their tests.

Clearly aware that these numbers are not at the level needed to help with the re-opening plans, Dr Lee said that “testing colours every conversation I have”, adding that his entire working day was consumed with the question of how many people have been tested.

He explained that there were challenges in getting those invited to take part in the test screening to come in, but work was going on to find out why people were not coming in as scheduled.

“It’s just a question of getting the processes right,” Dr Lee said. He added that it was very easy to get healthcare workers tested or those in larger places, such as the prison, because public health staff can simply go there. The problem arose with those expected to turn up, as it was more difficult “to drag them in”.

“We want that number to be in the hundreds every day, we really do, and that’s what we are working to achieve,” he said, noting that public health was working on ways for the staff to go to larger private sector companies, such as supermarkets, and test front-line workers in the private sector on site.

The CMO said that despite how it may appear, contact tracing for front-line workers who test positive was not very different from anyone else who has tested positive. He explained that it is close contact for 15 minutes or more with another person that poses the real risk, and few front-line workers generally encounter the public in that way.

Dr Lee said not that many people have the concentrated experience with others outside their household or close working colleagues that would meet the contact tracing criteria.

He explained that contact tracing can be done more quickly than people realise, noting the speed with which the public health team was able to get to everyone who had been in contact with a patient who breached isolation rules at an apartment complex in George Town.

Cayman now has 80 positive tests, with just one fatality. Thirty-five people have now recovered, leaving 44 active cases, with just nine of those patients showing symptoms while the rest are showing no ill effects from the virus. 3,126 people have been tested, and while that represents a high per capita level compared to may other countries in the world, it is still far short of the kind of numbers government needs to get an understanding of the real picture of the community spread of this contagious virus.

While the number has fluctuated, as some community transmissions have turned out to be traceable, Cayman has had no more than a dozen positive case that cannot be traced so far. But with two positive cases of front-line workers just this week, much greater testing numbers will be required to achieve the premier’s goal of elimination of the virus here.

See Thursday’s press briefing on CIGTV below: