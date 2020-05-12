COVID-19 test results close to daily goal

HSA’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(CNS): A COVID-19 testing target of 400-450 results daily, which was outlined by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel William-Rodriguez at Monday’s press briefing, fell slightly short on Tuesday, when results for 397 tests were reported. But the good news was that there was only one positive sample among them, which was connected to a previous positive case. The number of people who have officially recovered from the virus increased to 50.

In a short press release about Tuesday’s results, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the person who had tested positive was already in isolation. With no COVID-19 press briefing today, the results were released through GIS and no other information was supplied.

There have now been 85 positive cases in the Cayman Islands so far and 4,564 people have been tested. While that is a significant number per capita when compared to the global average testing rates, the local government’s goal is elimination. This means that thousands more tests need to be conducted to give a realistic picture of the prevalence of the virus in Cayman among non-symptomatic people before all the curfews end.

After Dr William-Rodriguez said at the briefing on Monday that the HSA was hoping to test at least 450 people per day, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he wanted the number to be much higher but recognised that there continued to be capacity issues with testing.

Following around 6,000 people were allowed back into work last week, McLaughlin said that we should begin to see if that has had any impact on the spread of the virus, such as people presenting to the hospital with symptoms. But if testing is increased, the positive results remain low and there is no surge in sick people, it is hoped that the next phase of easing restrictions will go ahead next Monday,

That is expected to include a percentage of construction workers as well as the reopening of businesses such as hardware stores. There may also be adjustments to the Sunday curfew and even some beach access.

McLaughlin warned that what appeared to be a low number of positive cases here was not a reason to simply lift all the restrictions in one go because the coronavirus is present in our community and not enough people have been tested to make a real assessment. He warned that while things looked good, there were real dangers in lifting restrictions before we know whether or not we have clusters of the virus.

Re-emphasising the need for testing, McLaughlin said the results will inform the phased re-opening plan. He said the lack of test results was part of the challenge government faced as it was still largely guessing at the prevalence of the virus.

He said there were things that allowed the authorities to draw certain conclusions, not least that there are no COVID-19 patients in the hospitals and very few people presenting with potential symptoms. But given the percentage of asymptomatic people with COVID-19, which appears to be high, he said that “we still have to be very careful”.

He said that over the course of this week the tests will continue and if the trend of few positives continues, some more restrictions will be lifted.

But McLaughlin justified the lockdown measures that government has take so far. “We are more than satisfied that not only are the measures we have taken proportionate, they have been incredibly successful,” he said, despite threats from some lawyers wanting to sue him.