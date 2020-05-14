COVID-19 positive tests jump by seven

Drive-thru testing at the HSA

(CNS): After a day of testing in which the health authorities missed their daily target of 450 by just one, seven more people tested positive for COVID-19. However, none of the new positive patients were infected via community transmission and six out of the seven arrived on recent evacuation flights home to the Cayman Islands. The seventh is a known contact of a previously reported positive case.

Although there was no press briefing today, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee issued a release about the 449 COVID-19 tests that have been completed over the last 24 hours. All of those who have tested positive remain in isolation, the release stated.

The total number of people who have been tested in Cayman now stands at 5,342, of whom a total of 93 were positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Dr Lee said that no one was in hospital because of COVID-19 and today’s release indicates that this has not changed.

It is not clear how many of the positive people are currently asymptomatic, but 54 have full recovered.

Earlier today Foster’s quashed a rumour circulating that the supermarket chain had closed its store at Countryside because staff there had tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Foster’s said that if any of their staff did test positive, “we will alert the community immediately. Until then, we are open for business and continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and sanitize and clean our stores and high-touch point areas throughout the day.”

Meanwhile at Cost-U-Less, which announced on Wednesday that one staff member had tested positive, Store Manager Mary Pandazedes said that everyone at the discount grocery store has been tested by the government health authorities.

Pandazedes told CNS on Thursday that the employee, who was asymptomatic, had immediately gone into quarantine after learning about a preliminary positive result.

“As a store, we did not wait until it was a confirmed positive and immediately cleaned and disinfected our store with a bio oxygenated chemical used by airlines and other retailers brought specifically on island to combat the COVID-19 virus,” she said.

However, unlike Kirk Market, which closed on Saturday, 9 May, in order to deep-clean the store after three of its members tested positive, Cost-U-Less remained open.

After the positive result had been confirmed Wednesday morning, “per HSA guidelines and further reiterated by the Department of Environmental Health official who was here today, our store is remaining open as we continue to diligently follow our cleaning routines on a daily basis, exceeding compliance with their regulations,” Pandazedes said.

“We have been and will continue to follow any recommendations or requests from the health department or government as we move forward,” she added.