COVID-19: our first ‘wave’
101 writes: The Cayman Islands now seem to be moving slowly out of lockdown mode. As has been the case thus far, with each week decisions will continue to be made on questions such as whether pet grooming and ice cream shops will be given priority as ‘essential’ over mental health services, pool servicing or services for the ‘little man’, such as money remittances.
In the beginning no one would argue, even think, of any other position but to fully support, and be extremely grateful to, the government for its early and decisive approach to suppressing the COVID-19 disease in the Cayman Islands.
With justifiable panic globally, fuelled by the exponential sharing of COVID-19 information across social media platforms to keep our personal anxieties to the maximum level, we all wanted to avoid being the next Wuhan, Italy, or USA.
And so far we have achieved that. The Cayman Islands Government acted quickly and effectively and deserve all the credit for the position we now find ourselves in.
But accountability, respect and fairness do not rest during a pandemic. And if we are to finish the job in dealing with the current crisis, including ensuring successful recovery phases, we must address some of the imperfections going forward.
The fact that the situation can be described as a matter of life and death by many of us is all the more reason to ask legitimate questions on how things are currently being handled and how they will be handled going forward as we attempt to recover. There are several examples of how things could have been handled more effectively/fairly, but here are just three of them to consider:
1. Money does matter
Everyone needs access to food, shelter and money during a crisis. But while many of us had access to our bank three times per week, a few thousand workers without bank accounts were told ‘just stay home’ despite their desperate need to send funds to, or receive money from, their families at a critical time.
When the government stuck to its position it received support from a minority who ludicrously claimed it was a good strategy to prevent these workers from sending money ‘out of the country’, despite the fact that access to these funds was as critical to them as it is to the rest of us. It took over six weeks for the government to ensure this basic access to those workers.
2. Mental health? Let’s drink to that…
Many persons persisted with the question of why alcohol provision was an essential service. After several weeks the premier explained it was due to the impact it would have on the behaviour of those that depended on alcohol. He implied that they would behave in an unsafe manner to try to gain access in less structured ways, which would then pose a risk to public health.
But what of persons needing access to mental health services? During the crisis mental health is likely to worsen and it was obvious that many providers would not be able to deliver their support by telemedicine.
The government has allowed this situation to continue without action and even now as we ease into the first phase of recovery, we can get our landscaping done and our cars washed but several hundred patients, including children, must continue to suffer with increasing mental health issues at home, at a time when they need the support the most.
3. Use the pool, don’t use the pool
Medical experts told us that as social distancing was not required within the same households, and those that were fortunate enough to have access to a private swimming pool could use it. Within a few days it became clear that if pool servicing was not permitted, this benefit was effectively withdrawn.
But the government insisted that the risk of allowing, in most cases, a single person onsite to service the pool, who usually does not interact with anyone else, was too risky. The government also doubled down on their position by making it clear weeks later that pool cleaning supplies could not be delivered either.
A waste of political capital?
As each day went by, the power that elected leaders had over minute details of our lives increased, and with it, so did their arrogance.
“This isn’t about being fair,” the premier confidently declared at one session. And then there was that “you would have to be brave to ask that question” thing from the minister of health.
The premier’s support of the health minister in the recent fiasco is another example of poor judgement. Shortly after the dump fire there was no doubt that the ratings of the premier was at one of lowest levels he has ever experienced. His political currency account, so to speak, was in overdraft.
But that unflattering image of him standing at the dump site was erased from our memories within hours of the first COVID-19 press briefing, He had (and rightly so) been transformed into a sort of hero, because after all he was trying to prevent fatalities. The man and his team were literally trying to save us.
The praise from everyone, including many of his fiercest critics only two days before, was immediate and widespread. ‘Stay home because ‘Alden seh suh’,” many proudly quipped as the funny but supportive memes rolled in.
The premier’s political currency account shot up to a huge surplus. And while he slowly wrote small checks against this account, reversing his fortunes as time dragged on, it was the decision to stand up for ‘John John‘ after the firestorm following a legitimate question from Wendy Ledger that represented the biggest check of all.
The actions of both the minister of health and the premier showed a surprising lack of emotional intelligence, given the many years of political experience which they both possess. Unfortunately, it now seems that for many persons, this recent action has clearly put the premier’s political currency account to much lower levels and possibly back in overdraft.
The premier has loads of political experience and has acknowledged recently that ‘politics is back’. With that recognition, he and his government must now accept that as thousands of persons start to feel the pinch of not having a job, they will increasingly forget how he saved them and focus more on how they can survive going forward.
They will be less forgiving when they see unequal treatment during the easing of shelter-in-place measures. And they will pounce on every political indiscretion in much the same manner they were doing just minutes before that very first COVID-19 press conference.
In short, the government must now listen to concerns, show respect when questioned and uphold the highest standards of behaviour, even during a ‘time of war’. The inability of our key political leaders to ‘walk and chew gum’ at the same time could ironically erode our memories of their successful performance early on in the crisis.
Why is there still no antibody testing? All these actions are based on a perceived danger. What is the actual danger? Where is the proof that it’s necessary? There are reliable tests available. Have they been ordered?
How many residents already have antibodies and were exposed to the virus prior to lockdown? Remember it was in the US at least in January, thousands of islanders had contact with tourists every day.
No matter which side political fence you are on, this right here by 101 is just #FACTS.
I completely agree with all of this. The Government has, in general, risen to the challenge of this crisis better than I would have expected. That doesn’t mean that what they’ve done is inscrutable or that lessons shouldn’t be learned. In particular the indication that the exemption process “isn’t meant to be fair” is seriously concerning – all Government processes need to be fair and transparent, especially when you are dealing with people’s freedom of movement. Period. What he really meant was that as usual these decisions are being made by bureaucrats without regard to consistency or transparency and he didn’t have the time or energy to sort that out so we just need to live with it. If decisions were being made with the goal of keeping people at home, pool maintenance would have continued and Starbucks would have been closed.
On an ongoing basis, if mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the island is going to remain the norm then ways need to be found to minimize the length and impact of this as much as possible – again when you mess with people’s liberty, you’d better be sure you know what you’re doing. That some students are still in government quarantine after many weeks, while others who’ve tested positive but were not travellers were sent home, is an inconsistency that can’t be justified.
I would add a few more points:
1. The weaknesses in the local banking system are now obvious – we are behind in the implementation of contactless payment, weaning people off of cheques, etc. I agree that closing money transfer services was a mistake but it would have been easier to manage if it wasn’t so difficult and expensive for ordinary working people to easily access banking services and if more transactions could be done online.
2. Affordable internet is close to a necessity. That so many families still do not have access whether because of infrastructure limitations or cost is simply indefensible.
3. There is still a huge segment of the local community that lives hand to mouth and relies on social and charitable assistance. In a place with so much wealth this is shameful. A comprehensive plan needs to be made to move people out of poverty and dependency and into self sufficiency, including an overhaul of what is, by any standard, a deficient education system.
How Government moves forward now with continued management of the situation – which must include accepting that “eradication” is not a long term plan – will be telling. Will it finally trim the civil service and reduce other unnecessary costs, or strong arm the financial services industry into propping up the economy more than it already does? Will it take this opportunity to re-examine its love affair with the cruise industry and find other, more sustainable ways to promote tourism? Crisis always creates opportunities – hopefully they don’t miss them.
Welcome back 101. As usual this is on point, respectful and hard to argue with..
Very well said. All comes down to ruling with a tad too much fear. The Minister of Health should know all about that with his sometimes vengeful rants.
the police commisioner and his over-reaching powers have impacted peoples lives most…
curfew and beach closures..makes no sense and only have been brought in to make police work easier.
How many times do I have to repeat the Commissioner is the mouthpiece of the Premier, it is blindingly obvious who calls the shots. Something as important as the curfews and their related rules is not going to be left to someone outside the Cabinet, they are simply using the P.C. and the Governor as their scapegoats.
A concise and well constructed narrative. I hope people remember how our Premier, Minister of Health, Speaker of the House, and few of our other so called leaders recently fell from grace when it comes to ballot time.
Let’s be civil.
“When the State tells you it’s safe to go to Home Depot to buy a sponge but dangerous to go and buy a flower, it’s not about your health.
When the State shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee, it’s not about your health.
When the State prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s dangerous, but allows in person lottery ticket sales, it’s not about your health.
When the State tells you it’s dangerous to go golf alone, fish alone or be in a motor boat alone, but the CA Governor can get his stage make up done, and hair done for 5 TV appearances a week, it’s not about your health.
When the state puts you IN a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous but let’s criminals OUT of jail cells for their health- It’s not about YOUR health!
When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a Doctor of Chiropractic or physical therapy treatments yet deems a liquor store essential- It’s not about your health!
When the State lets you go to the grocery store or hardware store but is demanding mail-in voting, ITS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH.
WAKE UP PEOPLE — If you think this is all about your health you’re mistaken! Please open your eyes! Stop being lead like blind sheep.”
I copied and pasted this. I take no credit but agree 100%.
well said. thank you!
When healing and nurturing avenues such as beach, sea and nature walks are policed, IT IS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH. It is about dictatorships.
I’d agree with you if you didn’t post something that pertains to America. We aren’t them, they aren’t us. Get off this comment board and go chat with your friends who watch Fox News and pretend they know anything about US politics.
The US has not been locked down like us. They had and still have the freedom to go about their day at most retail stores. WE DO NOT. We aren’t the same.
This is obviously about the USA. That is the last place on earth we should be looking at.
If it’s not about our health what is it about?
Regarding the provision of mental health services during this lockdown, many providers are able to see their clients via medicine services. The bigger issue here however is that most insurance companies are limiting coverage by telemedicine to just one 30 minute session per week. There are many individuals in Cayman who require more than 30 minutes per week with their mental health services provider, even without taking into account the additional stress and strain that the lockdown is putting on them.
The failure of the insurance companies to provide sufficient coverage (in fact by limiting coverage) is shocking.
11.06am Join the Civil Service.
Interesting to see that Bermuda relaxed some rules on Friday but people ignored social distancing & queued for their chicken ‘like sardines’ (they had not had restaurants open for delivery/take away during lock down) & idiots grouped together on the beach to celebrate there reopening.
More evidence from a Stanford University specialist, to enlighten the fear mongers who continue to throw around outrageous death models being used to suppress civil rights and support the Cayman police state. https://youtu.be/T-saAuXaPok
A fair and well-balanced assessment of the government’s political situation.
I totally agree with viewpoint. Arrogance is the perfect description of these petty little tyrants laying down the law on curfewtime, all of a sudden they have unappealable power over the public and use it regardless of logic and the effect of their dictates.
On another subject I called DVDL as I could not apply for my vehicle licence online as I have a personalised numberplate and was told I could drop off the documents at the GT location along with a signed blank chq.On querying why a blank chq by e mail, I got a reply that late payment charges would accrue.Why is this as my vehicle licence expired in April and I have been unable to have my car inspected as DVDL was closed?.
In fairness, the money transfer companies failed to submit (or communicate) workable plans to curfew time. Supermarket money transfer services might have been managed easily with further breakdowns on alphabet days for those services from day one, and by having those customers separated from grocery shoppers, spaced waiting 6ft apart inside, and outside the store, with 1 for 1 entry system as teller space became avail – same as getting a shopping cart. Tellers would have to wear PPE, and the money itself would need to be set aside or cleaned before going back into circulation. Wouldn’t have been a big change over normal volumes – just the 6 ft pedestrian shuffle gap delaying each normal transaction by 3-4 seconds.
9.21am Do you really believe the Premier’s claim that not one of the numerous money transfer providers submitted a distancing plan when asked,, when their customers were desperate to send funds and their businesses were closed?. I’m afraid that private swimming pools and overseas money remittances are two areas that comprise a petty grievance of many blinkered locals and they have suffered accordingly.
Whether they did or didn’t submit viable plans -that is the million, er, hundred dollar question.
The leadership on this island is not yet ready for intelligent thought. Their main driver is fear. Their culture demands them to hide. Great in the short term. Short term was over two weeks ago. They will now shoot themselves in both feet to scare away the mosquito so it doesn’t bite them.
Shrewd. But I doubt it will make a difference to Aldens actions.
And thats a good thing
This is a silly politically motivated viewpoint. The Premier was right not to let the daily briefing descend into a circus. On the other hand it was the Premier who apologized for the MOH’s response and enjoined the MOH to apologize himself.
It seems you haven’t been paying attention if you did not understand that money remittance services, pool maintenance and landscaping have re-opened this week.
9.04am The point is they should never have been closed in the first place.Many overseas families have suffered and hundreds of pools have been rendered unusable, all completely unnecessary
Yes many overseas families have suffered and that is unfortunate, but the premier’s responsibility is to the people of the Cayman Islands. Have you ever thought what will happen to the expats in Cayman when they send all their money home. Who will support them the government? And who gives a damn about pools in a time like this. Me thinks you have another agenda.
11.18am They never send all their money home and at present they manage by sharing accomodation and food with those that still have jobs.
As for pools why shut them all down by stopping maintenance and render them a health hazard for absolutely no reason except jealousy. No other Caribbean island has done this to my knowledge as it makes no sense.
My agenda is common sense and fairness just read the Viewpoint.
You may not care about the pools cause you don’t have one but you sure as shit will care when the next wave of mosquito borne illness crops up.
Just because it’s not for you doesn’t mean it needed to be neglected. Your mother should have taught you empathy.
Not to mention the health hazards of unmaintained pools for 5 weeks and absolute lack of communication from Health Minister himself to warn people NOT to go in private pools that had either lacked chemical treatment or been poisoned by too much bleach/chlorine.
Cant wait to see the invoice for repairs to get pool back to safe. No different from lacking maintenance to avoid costly repairs to a car, boat or other investment but all the pool HATERS just had to be haters!!!
I am so tired of reading about pools. Pools are not essential.
Well said! It became very apparent that the government officials were not thinking outside their own egos with certain aspects of this lock up.
There was no need for our pools to go into a state where disease could breed as well as breed mosquitoes that carry those diseases. It became very clear it had nothing to do with public health but more so a government official having a quarrel with a local pool supply store.
Shutting the beaches and not letting people drive to exercise was the nail in the coffin. Just because the police can’t seem to control the rule breakers, the majority of people who have followed the rules were again punished.
Perspective too. Easter is a big weekend here in Cayman. We all knew if anyone would break the rules it would be at Easter. As per the commissioner’s daily reports people were doing fine until then. They should let us use the beaches again and fine the asses off anyone who breaks the rules. Treating us all like this for the sake of a few idiots is not equitable. I go out once a fortnight for the supermarket now. Going stir crazy.
The only thing I did was go drive a short distance to a local (not 7 mile) beach for a swim (able to be socially distant & in the fresh air) for exercise. I’m high risk so cannot shop & get groceries delivered. I cannot walk locally for exercise as I’m on a busy road, without sidewalks & I’m too unsteady one my feet to stay safe. I don’t have a yard.
Thanks for protecting my health government!!!!