COVID-19: our first ‘wave’

101 writes: The Cayman Islands now seem to be moving slowly out of lockdown mode. As has been the case thus far, with each week decisions will continue to be made on questions such as whether pet grooming and ice cream shops will be given priority as ‘essential’ over mental health services, pool servicing or services for the ‘little man’, such as money remittances.

In the beginning no one would argue, even think, of any other position but to fully support, and be extremely grateful to, the government for its early and decisive approach to suppressing the COVID-19 disease in the Cayman Islands.

With justifiable panic globally, fuelled by the exponential sharing of COVID-19 information across social media platforms to keep our personal anxieties to the maximum level, we all wanted to avoid being the next Wuhan, Italy, or USA.

And so far we have achieved that. The Cayman Islands Government acted quickly and effectively and deserve all the credit for the position we now find ourselves in.

But accountability, respect and fairness do not rest during a pandemic. And if we are to finish the job in dealing with the current crisis, including ensuring successful recovery phases, we must address some of the imperfections going forward.

The fact that the situation can be described as a matter of life and death by many of us is all the more reason to ask legitimate questions on how things are currently being handled and how they will be handled going forward as we attempt to recover. There are several examples of how things could have been handled more effectively/fairly, but here are just three of them to consider:



1. Money does matter

Everyone needs access to food, shelter and money during a crisis. But while many of us had access to our bank three times per week, a few thousand workers without bank accounts were told ‘just stay home’ despite their desperate need to send funds to, or receive money from, their families at a critical time.

When the government stuck to its position it received support from a minority who ludicrously claimed it was a good strategy to prevent these workers from sending money ‘out of the country’, despite the fact that access to these funds was as critical to them as it is to the rest of us. It took over six weeks for the government to ensure this basic access to those workers.

2. Mental health? Let’s drink to that…

Many persons persisted with the question of why alcohol provision was an essential service. After several weeks the premier explained it was due to the impact it would have on the behaviour of those that depended on alcohol. He implied that they would behave in an unsafe manner to try to gain access in less structured ways, which would then pose a risk to public health.

But what of persons needing access to mental health services? During the crisis mental health is likely to worsen and it was obvious that many providers would not be able to deliver their support by telemedicine.

The government has allowed this situation to continue without action and even now as we ease into the first phase of recovery, we can get our landscaping done and our cars washed but several hundred patients, including children, must continue to suffer with increasing mental health issues at home, at a time when they need the support the most.



3. Use the pool, don’t use the pool

Medical experts told us that as social distancing was not required within the same households, and those that were fortunate enough to have access to a private swimming pool could use it. Within a few days it became clear that if pool servicing was not permitted, this benefit was effectively withdrawn.

But the government insisted that the risk of allowing, in most cases, a single person onsite to service the pool, who usually does not interact with anyone else, was too risky. The government also doubled down on their position by making it clear weeks later that pool cleaning supplies could not be delivered either.

A waste of political capital?

As each day went by, the power that elected leaders had over minute details of our lives increased, and with it, so did their arrogance.

“This isn’t about being fair,” the premier confidently declared at one session. And then there was that “you would have to be brave to ask that question” thing from the minister of health.

The premier’s support of the health minister in the recent fiasco is another example of poor judgement. Shortly after the dump fire there was no doubt that the ratings of the premier was at one of lowest levels he has ever experienced. His political currency account, so to speak, was in overdraft.

But that unflattering image of him standing at the dump site was erased from our memories within hours of the first COVID-19 press briefing, He had (and rightly so) been transformed into a sort of hero, because after all he was trying to prevent fatalities. The man and his team were literally trying to save us.

The praise from everyone, including many of his fiercest critics only two days before, was immediate and widespread. ‘Stay home because ‘Alden seh suh’,” many proudly quipped as the funny but supportive memes rolled in.

The premier’s political currency account shot up to a huge surplus. And while he slowly wrote small checks against this account, reversing his fortunes as time dragged on, it was the decision to stand up for ‘John John‘ after the firestorm following a legitimate question from Wendy Ledger that represented the biggest check of all.

The actions of both the minister of health and the premier showed a surprising lack of emotional intelligence, given the many years of political experience which they both possess. Unfortunately, it now seems that for many persons, this recent action has clearly put the premier’s political currency account to much lower levels and possibly back in overdraft.

The premier has loads of political experience and has acknowledged recently that ‘politics is back’. With that recognition, he and his government must now accept that as thousands of persons start to feel the pinch of not having a job, they will increasingly forget how he saved them and focus more on how they can survive going forward.

They will be less forgiving when they see unequal treatment during the easing of shelter-in-place measures. And they will pounce on every political indiscretion in much the same manner they were doing just minutes before that very first COVID-19 press conference.

In short, the government must now listen to concerns, show respect when questioned and uphold the highest standards of behaviour, even during a ‘time of war’. The inability of our key political leaders to ‘walk and chew gum’ at the same time could ironically erode our memories of their successful performance early on in the crisis.