Cost-U-Less worker COVID-19 positive

Cost-U-Less, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Another supermarket worker has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the HSA screening programme. The employee has been quarantined and the management at Cost-U-Less has confirmed that the store was sanitized last night following the result and the impacted person will be supported. During his report of the latest test results on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee would not confirm that the single positive test result he revealed was the Cost-U-Less staff member, but it appears that they were one and the same.

Test results were again well short of the hoped for daily target of 450, which the CMO explained was due to some laboratory issues at the CTMH Doctors Hospital, but he said he expected that these would be resolved shortly. There were nevertheless and encouraging 328 negative results announced at Wednesday’s press briefing, in addition to the one positive sample from the supermarket worker.

Cayman has now tested 4,893 people and recorded 86 positive cases. So far, 54 people have formally recovered, 21 people are asymptomatic and just eight people have symptoms but none are in hospital. Although some websites showing COVID-19 global statistics say there are still three people in Cayman who are labeled critical, this is not the case, Dr Lee confirmed.

The latest positive result is a community acquired transmission that was uncovered as part of the ramped-up test screening process and is cause for concern. Although the number of positive cases remains low and no one has showed up at the hospitals with coronavirus symptoms for at least two weeks, eight weeks after lockdown was imposed and the borders were closed, community transmissions continue to pop up.

“Everybody can see that it is still in Cayman,” Dr Lee said, noting that cases that officials were not expecting are emerging through the screening.

He said he did not believe this was as a result of people failing to observe the self-isolation requirements. “I am much more concerned… that there is a hidden undercurrent of COVID that is still running through the community,” he said.

Dr Lee said he was confident that contact tracing has been successful and where there had been issues over compliance, public health officials have been able to take steps to address that. But he accepted that in some cases there may have been cases of people who had attempted to avoid being traced because they did not want to be quarantined.

“The disease is smouldering away in Cayman,” Dr Lee added.

However, he said that over the last week there had been an improvement in the numbers of people coming forward to be tested as part of the screening process because staff are now confident that they will be supported through quarantine. Dr Lee again confirmed that it is not lawful to force people to be tested.

During the briefing Premier Alden McLaughlin continued to stress the importance of the test results to government’s policy decisions, implying that he wanted to see some 10,000 test results in the next few weeks.

He said that Cayman was not like other countries, making decisions based on rising or falling death counts. The premier said the considerations here are different from other larger nations. Cayman is trying to eliminate the virus and the thrust is now on testing front-line personnel, but the screening is showing that there is still a significant amount of virus out there, he noted.

The lack of sick people turning up at the hospitals is a “very good thing, but it raises the big question of how many asymptomatic people are out there,” the premier said, noting that this is what the testing is all about.

“The more testing we do, the better idea we will have about the prevalence of the virus in the community,” he added.

The testing samples are now largely from supermarket and food delivery people, who have had the most contact with the public. So, despite the lingering presence of the virus, if the number of positives among this group remains relatively small, it will fuel confidence for the next phase of re-opening.