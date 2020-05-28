Cops attacked with pepper spray

| 28/05/2020 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Police are looking for a George Town man who threatened officers with a machete and attacked them with pepper spray after they were called to an incident on Wednesday afternoon, 27 May. The officers responded to a report at an address off Walkers Road, George Town, but when they arrived at the location, a man attempted to obstructed them in their duties.

It is not clear what type of report the police were responding to, but the man brandished a machete and pepper spray then assaulted officers with the spray before fleeing the location.

The RCIPS said the affected officers have undergone decontamination, and efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend the man.

