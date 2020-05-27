CIG’s 1st Q results provide $25M buffer

(CNS): The public purse collected $25 million more than it expected during the first three months of this year, providing an additional buffer that will help the country brace for the expected massive decline in revenue in the second quarter, resulting from the economic lockdown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 1 January and 31 March government made a much needed surplus of $177.3 million across the entire public sector and currently has $659.6 million in the bank, the finance ministry has said.

But government has been dipping into that cash over the last two months as a result of the strict shelter-in-place orders and the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus here to save lives. And it will be digging even deeper in the coming months, given that the next quarter will be down by unprecedented levels.

“To date the government has incurred $1.8 million in operating costs associated with the preparation for and mitigation of COVID-19,” officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development said in the executive summary of government’s first set of reported accounts for the year and its first official report since the virus arrived in Cayman. “The second quarter and onwards will show greater costs associated with COVID-19 mitigation,” the report stated.

The additional $25.3 million over the predicted surplus of $152 million was mostly due to investment revenues and higher revenues from duty. But the anticipated level of public sector spending also fell, which helped fuel the surplus. But compared to the first quarter results for last year, core government revenues have still declined by $20.5 million and spending has risen by $22.6 million, as predicted in the 2020 budget, the biggest in Cayman’s history.

Despite the increase in the size of this year’s budget, government said it had adhered to fiscal policies that have yielded significant improvements in the overall cash and deposits balances. Operating Cash and Deposits were $487.5 million and Reserves and Restricted Deposits were $172.1 million, for a total Cash and Deposits balance of $659.6 million. Meanwhile, government’s debt at the end of March stood at just $279.3 million, with the bulk of the debt now due for at least five years or longer.

While government had previously take an aggressive approach to cut the debt and massively reduce government borrowing, that policy is likely to change in the coming months.

At the current debt level, the government could increase borrowing to support new public sector jobs and services to help Cayman navigate its way through the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first quarter of the year was only impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for about the last two weeks. But there was an immediate negative impact from that short period on government revenue, as accommodation fees fell almost $5 million on the revenue predicted in the budget and import duty was also much lower than expected.

The ever-growing expense to government for healthcare costs was also impacting government revenue even before COVID -19 arrived here. Government saw an increase of $2.1 million in spending over budgetted costs for this first quarter, which will only get much worse.

Meanwhile, a fall in expenditure on transfer costs due to a drop in temporary financial assistance and scholarship spending of more than $5.5 million is likely to be reversed next quarter, given the significant increase over the last two months in the number of people who have had to seek help from the Needs Assessment Unit.

Accountants at the ministry who compiled the report said the overall 16.6% increase in the surplus puts the public purse in a “favourable position” but things will soon begin to look pretty gloomy.

Government generally collects most of its revenue from the financial services sector in the first quarter, making it the most lucrative quarter of the year under the best of circumstances. This year, however, the first quarter will be even more starkly contrasted with the next three.

And while government was on track with the first quarter to meet budget projections, these will be greatly impacted by the financial and economic effects of COVID-19. Expenditures are expected to increase in April 2020 and onwards, while revenue is expected to dramatically drop due to slowed tourism and local economic activity for the rest of the year.

“Over the remaining three quarters of 2020 costs will have to be diligently monitored,” the report noted.