CIG coronavirus response saved lives

‘BTC is King and ETH is Queen’ writes: I’m a bit perplexed by the response from some posters in many CNS articles, specifically as they pertain to the government’s response to Covid-19. To begin, I don’t like Alden, I don’t like any of his cronies, nor most politicians here or abroad. I have some respect for Ezzard, who seems to be the only one trying to better the lives of the Caymanian population but who, unfortunately, seems to always be fighting an uphill battle.

For the most part, I have a very healthy skepticism towards government (all governments, here and abroad), and that’s putting it mildly. Better put, government is an entity of vultures, scorpions and jackals disguised as benevolent overseers. “Don’t worry, we know what’s best for you” is their motto as they turn their knives into your back. In general, the less I see and hear of government, the less government interferes and intervenes in our lives, the better. And to finally put things into perspective, I am not son of soil and do not have status.

My puzzlement has to do with people’s dissatisfaction with being told to quarantine. I imagine that there are ways to do it better than it’s been done, and that looser controls could possibly have been applied. There are a number of issues, however, that prevent government from doing this, particularly as it applies to the Cayman Islands and the Western world, specifically that the citizenry is not disciplined enough.

Opposite to this is the Japanese, Singaporean, South Korean, etc. citizenry that respects government and obeys its wishes, often simply out of respect. There’s also China, Cuba, North Korea, Russia and other countries where its citizenry respect government’s wishes out of fear.

In the Cayman islands and the Western world, there is often neither respect nor fear. So when government tells you that you can do this but you can’t do that, many will listen but far too many will not. Too many who are given an inch will take a yard. And the fact is, this virus is unforgivable; small mistakes amount to many deaths of innocent people.

The fact that the Cayman Islands were not poorly affected by this has to do with government’s immediate response. The Caymanian people and the expats residing on the islands are no more special than other people around the world. I don’t trust stats from Russia, China, Iran or some other places, but if we were to look at stats from the Western world, the news is grim.

Even with quarantines all around the world, Italy and Spain had 1000+ deaths/day, so many in fact that cemeteries and mortuaries could not cope. In Iran and other countries, the dead were buried in mass graves. The US has had as high as 2000+ deaths per day. Today’s stats show that the US lost 1,750 people in one day. Spain lost 281, Italy 269, the UK 740. Sweden lost 67.

Per million, the Swedes are losing approximately 263 people compared to 90 in Canada, where quarantines are much tighter, and 198 in the US, where quarantines differ in how they’re enforced. One could argue that the Swedes are far healthier than the US population, which is on the higher scale of unhealthy, and also healthier than Canadians.

The Swedish healthcare system is also better than the Canadian, though I’m not sure how it compares to the US. So why is there such a difference between Sweden and Canada when it comes to dead per million? The reason for that is that Sweden’s quarantines are far less stringent than Canadian ones. It’s that simple.

So when I read all these comments about how and why the Cayman Island government is doing this or that, I wonder if too many of you had too much time to read conspiracy theories. There are no conspiracies, and if you feel that there are, please explain them. The quarantines will eventually be lifted. You are not, and will not be, subjugated to the “system”. And no, it’s not practice for the eventual “takeover”. If you feel differently, please explain. We’d love to hear your theories.

The Cayman government has been keeping some of your donkey a$$es at home in order to protect you from yourselves. Apologies for the crude language but there is no better way to put that. Do you truly think that you’re truly much healthier than the US, Canadian or Swedish populations, or that somehow you are special that this virus would not affect you?

The only reason you were not poorly affected by this virus is because of the measures that government took. Even if government had relaxed measures earlier, do you think that would have done you much good when the rest of the world is shut down, or do you somehow think that you operate in a vacuum and that what happens outside does not affect you? Yes, you may have made an extra $250 for the week, but would have potentially paid for it with your behind or your grandma’s behind in the hospital or mortuary.

Based on the stats (averages of millions per death of Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Canada, US, Italy, UK, Spain and France) the Cayman Islands (took population as 70,000) should have lost 23.10 people even with quarantines in place, much more without quarantines.

It’s a miracle and somewhat of a tribute to government’s actions that the Cayman Islands lost one person, a non-resident. Even if, with restrictions lifted, you would only lose 23 people (I would argue that the number would be much closer to 230-500 had restrictions not been put into place), please put up your hand to volunteer to be one of the 23… or one of the 500.