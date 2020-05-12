Childcare posing challenge with return to work
(CNS): Childcare issues for parents physically returning to work present a real challenge, Premier Alden McLaughlin has acknowledged. Some 6,000 more workers went back into the field last week and another 8,000 may be added to that next. But helpers are still not allowed to return to work and nurseries are not yet able to open.
McLaughlin said at Friday’s pres briefing that with 5,000 helpers on the island, it would not be practical to test them all in an effort to hasten their return to work. And taking anyone back into your home at the moment was still very risky, posing a threat of spreading the virus until more tests have been done than the current 4,300, he said.
The premier indicated that, while testing is being ramped up, he would not be happy about saying domestic helpers could go back into homes until the number of tests had more than doubled.
“If that number was around 10,000 I would be a lot more comfortable,” he said, especially if the negative results were around the same. And so far, he said, the issue of opening early learning or childcare centres has not been discussed, but it will be raised during Tuesday’s caucus meeting.
But the premier said he was conscious of the challenge posed by the problem of childcare for parents as increasing numbers of people return to work. In the meantime, he urged employers to allow people to continue working from home wherever possible.
“Obviously, if you are a construction worker you can’t work from home, so I do understand the challenges,” he said.
CNS has received numerous questions and comments about this issue, but so far government has not been able to provide a solution other than for at least one parent to remain working from home. However, some parents have found that very difficult to manage.
Single parents have genuinely struggled, especially if they are in lower paid jobs with just one laptop, working from home and trying to home school their children, without being able to rely on family members or helpers.
As restrictions have been lifted, government has been urging employers to allow their employees to continue doing their job remotely where possible. Many people now also believe that, having demonstrated that they and many others can successfully work from home, this should be continued.
Even those who are able to still work from home say that once helpers are allowed back, their productivity will improve. Many have also said that this would help to address traffic issues.
Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the shelter-in-place order, traffic congestion on Grand Cayman had reached unmanageable proportions. Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew, who is responsible for roads, had stated on numerous occasion that while his ministry was embarking on a road expansion programme, Cayman could not keep building roads to solve the problem.
But the last seven weeks have given a clear indication that remote working can mitigate the problem. Combined with flexible working hours, this could bring about a more positive and permanent solution to our transport problems if government finds a way to encourage, promote and reward such a shift in workplace culture.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Jobs, Local News
Not everyone had helpers or could afford school fees and helpers. Child care/schools need to open on a part time, small group basis as soon as it is safe. Essential workers have not been supported in the slightest. What are doctors, police, supermarket workers supposed to do? Single parents will be forced to keep their kids at home alone.
Couples who have one main bread winner going to work means that the other risks losing their job, income, career progression etc. That is unfortunately usually the woman. Women who have worked so hard to get a place at the table will lose it, and all because the people at Alden’s table are men. He made the comment ‘all of aldens men’ This is not some feminist rant, this is a concern that until CNS asked the question Alden hadn’t considered the issue of child care at all. If there was a working mother at the table I’m sure things would be different.
Let’s hope for some answers tomorrow.
Mental health is becoming a serious issue, I for one am struggling with zero break from kids, school and work….it’s hard, very hard…..something has got to give
Have you tried alcohol? It’s essential you know.
A joint helps too
“But the last seven weeks have given a clear indication that remote working can mitigate the problem. Combined with flexible working hours, this could bring about a more positive and permanent solution to our transport problems if government finds a way to encourage, promote and reward such a shift in workplace culture.”
Exactly…..!
People with children are clearly more of a liability to businesses than those individuals that don’t have children. Additionally, the cost to the government to provide care, education and other direct and indirect services for children and parents is also a major financial burden for the country. The expenditure is especially worrying because, despite the expenditure, the children are failing in school and are largely unprepared to take on the jobs of the present or future.
As the local economy continues to contract it will be import for the government to insist that parents pay their way.
There’s already childcare services starting to open up next week. China STILL has child services closed up to the age of 12…makes you wonder if we are a little too quick considering how far ahead China is in the progress of this thing.
Public Servants are still being told they have to come into work so how am I to stay at home?
Servants work for free anyway
There are nannies and helpers already forced back to clandestine work, braving fines, arrest, and infection, to serve rotten households too cheap to pay them during furlough.
Helpers employed by single parents should be treated as essential workers as well as the single parents. They can then receive priority for covid testing and if they both test negative along with the children and those with whom the helpers are staying, there should be no risk.
I don’t know how anyone can work a 9-5 from home if they have young children who need attention. Guess I’m lucky my job no longer exists so I have time to take care of them while my partner works to help us make ends meat. Then CUC came along and took what was left.
It is completely unrealistic to expect one parent to continue to work from home, provide childcare and teach. I am extremely disappointed that this is considered to be a practical approach. Parents are doing the best they can, are under significant stress and almost at a breaking point. While public health is of the upmost importance, balancing the appropriate childcare approach is just as important and should not be ignored or brushed off as something that parents are just going to have to deal with and figure out. That is not helpful.
Given the situation, I would expect your employer to be more accommodating. Sorry to hear this.
Helpers also need a bus to get to work.
But your not supposed to be working
Kids are overrated. Should have stuck to cats and dogs. They love you unconditionally, eat what you give them and are a F#@k load cheaper!
Sadly, your parents didn’t have the same opinion.
4:10 it’s a joke. Has humor completely vanished from this planet in the wake of this pandemic. Lordy
And aren’t selfish and ungrateful
Hilarious that people still believe that nannies and helpers aren’t working on a regular
Not so hilarious for those of us that are sticking to the rules, trying to hold down jobs while raising a child. We’ve continued to pay our helper throughout, too, seeing as we’re both fortunate enough to still be employed. This situation isn’t their fault. Shame on those people acting like Victorian-era factory owners and cutting their helpers off because they can’t come to work, whilst still being paid themselves. Hope they find employment with less unscrupulous types in time.
Big believer in getting what you give.
Lol, she done got a side job and getting paid twice.
Nope, they’re part of the family and we fully trust them to act as such for the sake of our child. They’re playing by the rules, too, because they’re still being fairly paid and are able to.
So when she does come back to work, you’re going to insist that she gets tested everyday, right?