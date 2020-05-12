Childcare posing challenge with return to work

(CNS): Childcare issues for parents physically returning to work present a real challenge, Premier Alden McLaughlin has acknowledged. Some 6,000 more workers went back into the field last week and another 8,000 may be added to that next. But helpers are still not allowed to return to work and nurseries are not yet able to open.

McLaughlin said at Friday’s pres briefing that with 5,000 helpers on the island, it would not be practical to test them all in an effort to hasten their return to work. And taking anyone back into your home at the moment was still very risky, posing a threat of spreading the virus until more tests have been done than the current 4,300, he said.

The premier indicated that, while testing is being ramped up, he would not be happy about saying domestic helpers could go back into homes until the number of tests had more than doubled.

“If that number was around 10,000 I would be a lot more comfortable,” he said, especially if the negative results were around the same. And so far, he said, the issue of opening early learning or childcare centres has not been discussed, but it will be raised during Tuesday’s caucus meeting.

But the premier said he was conscious of the challenge posed by the problem of childcare for parents as increasing numbers of people return to work. In the meantime, he urged employers to allow people to continue working from home wherever possible.

“Obviously, if you are a construction worker you can’t work from home, so I do understand the challenges,” he said.

CNS has received numerous questions and comments about this issue, but so far government has not been able to provide a solution other than for at least one parent to remain working from home. However, some parents have found that very difficult to manage.

Single parents have genuinely struggled, especially if they are in lower paid jobs with just one laptop, working from home and trying to home school their children, without being able to rely on family members or helpers.

As restrictions have been lifted, government has been urging employers to allow their employees to continue doing their job remotely where possible. Many people now also believe that, having demonstrated that they and many others can successfully work from home, this should be continued.

Even those who are able to still work from home say that once helpers are allowed back, their productivity will improve. Many have also said that this would help to address traffic issues.

Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the shelter-in-place order, traffic congestion on Grand Cayman had reached unmanageable proportions. Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew, who is responsible for roads, had stated on numerous occasion that while his ministry was embarking on a road expansion programme, Cayman could not keep building roads to solve the problem.

But the last seven weeks have given a clear indication that remote working can mitigate the problem. Combined with flexible working hours, this could bring about a more positive and permanent solution to our transport problems if government finds a way to encourage, promote and reward such a shift in workplace culture.